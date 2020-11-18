Debate over election intensifies

I’m 73 and a veteran. Up until this year, I was a registered Republican. I changed so I could vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary. Now that he has been elected by the same number of electoral votes as our incompetent president was four years ago, how do we end this nightmare? President Donald Trump seems to understand nothing about the Constitution, civility or decency. For four years, he has disrespected veterans and the military with his words. The Republican Party has succumbed to his whims and has lost many decent members because of him. To me, Republicans have sold out. Democrats and Biden have a tough job ahead of them. I guess it won’t end for Trump and his supporters until Jan. 20, when Biden is sworn in.

Robert Mirman,

Bayport

Reader Joel Moskowitz calls for President Donald Trump to prepare for an orderly transfer of power, writing, "Riots and violence will not solve the issue" ["A very different election cycle," Letters, Nov. 15]. I presume from this remark that Moskowitz hasn’t been reading the papers or watching the news when violence and riots took over cities in Seattle, Oregon, Minnesota, New York, Georgia and Wisconsin, among other places, over the past year, causing the loss of millions of dollars. I believe that none of these were by right-wing Republicans, but were caused by left-wing anarchist groups calling for defunding the police. But I’m so glad Moskowitz is now calling for calm, peace and love. Where was he before?

Andrew Siegel,

Farmingdale

After hearing a retired law professor claim that President Donald Trump’s actions to litigate the election results are dangerous to democracy I say this: We are, supposedly, a nation of laws, but what is more dangerous, inaccurate vote counts or a clear vote count, no matter which way it goes? To me, mail-in ballots are a disaster. The Democratic Party, namely House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, wanted them in the worst way because the resulting counting chaos is what they wanted. If Trump’s claims are baseless, then let them be proven so by litigation and perhaps by a Supreme Court decision, not by Newsday’s editorials and Matt Davies’ political cartoons. We need election reform in the worst way. My solution is simple: absentee ballots only for the military and legitimate homebound citizens, with no mail-in ballots of any other kind. If we can wait on line to go to Costco and Home Depot, we can wait on line, as many did, to vote.

Nicholas Dallis,

Smithtown

After four years of mendacity, mean-spiritedness and what I see as staggering incompetence, President Donald Trump’s reign is almost over ["Who will hear Biden’s unity call?," Opinion, Nov. 13]. President-elect Joe Biden must now work to heal our fractured land. As a lifelong centrist, Biden can reach out to truculent Republicans in Congress by emulating President Ronald Reagan. Indeed, Biden should govern with the same good sense that characterized Reagan’s tenure. When it comes to redressing America’s inequities, Biden should underscore the unity of the diverse people making up the United States. America remains an exceptional republic founded on the ideal that "all men are created equal." Our imperfect union remains a promised land for those who seek entry to the last best hope of Earth. And these innovators, entrepreneurs, and strivers fulfill America’s foundational motto, "E Pluribus Unum" (out of many, one). Moreover, in upholding the values, traditions and ideals of this "shining city on a hill," Biden can begin to heal a divided nation while reassuring old allies overseas that the American republic will endure.

Rosario A. Iaconis,

Mineola

Editor’s note: The writer is an adjunct professor in the Social Sciences Department at Suffolk Community College.

I read your editorial "It is time to accept reality" [Nov. 13] with a mix of amusement and disgust. Newsday and other media I perceive to be on the left have spent the past four years denigrating President Donald Trump with a phony Russian collusion narrative and impeachment, all the while casting doubts on his 2016 victory. Now, the editorial board expects the president and his supporters to turn the other cheek and accept a Democratic victory for the sake of unity and democracy. What hypocrisy! Can any sane person blame Trump for being skeptical of the results, given the unprecedented vitriol he had to endure?

Michael Tartaglia,

Franklin Square

No one should be blasé about President Donald Trump’s attempts to get courts to invalidate about 40 or 50 electors with unsubstantiated conspiracy charges of fraud. Republicans going along with a stolen election fantasy corrodes faith in our elections the way wind-driven sand gradually wears down granite. It’s invisible in the short term, but its long-term effects become apparent. Like faith in anything or anyone, once it is damaged, I feel it is hard or impossible to recover.

Martin Selbst,

Brooklyn