Rich NUMC hiring raises concerns

I was astonished and dismayed to read of the Nassau University Medical Center’s board actions in hiring a new chief operating officer and bestowing him such generous compensation, as well as greatly increasing salaries of two current employees ["NUMC exec’s $475G salary approved," News, Nov. 17]. John Donnelly may be a qualified addition to the management team, but the manner of his hiring — apparently "hand selected by the board chairman" — raises legitimate concerns. As a public entity, is the hospital not required to engage in a search process? And the salaries are disturbing, as the hospital is in a precarious financial situation. The board chairman said the salaries "are comparable with what the industry demands," but the situation is most definitely not comparable to almost any other hospital in existence. As a health care professional, I am quite aware of how essential NUMC is to the health of Nassau County citizens. Measures must be taken to ensure that NUMC can survive, but paying such large salaries is definitely not helping achieve this goal.

Frances Hilliard, Hicksville

Relieved to see verdict upheld

As with Thomas Murphy’s verdict, I was relieved to see that once again a judge refused to set aside a vehicular homicide conviction or grant a new trial for yet another driver who ultimately refused to take responsibility for his or her actions ["Drago verdict will stand," News, Nov. 13]. Ann Marie Drago willfully drove the vehicle that caused the death of Evelyn Rodriguez. Murphy, who drank alcohol at a golf course past the point of legal intoxication, then willfully refused offers for rides home, leading to the death of Andrew McMorris, age 12.

Annette Daiell, Roslyn

Deutsche Bank proposes new employee tax

I’d like to thank Deutsche Bank for being so thoughtful of workers ["Bank: Tax remote workers," LI Business, Nov. 13]. Its report suggests that remote workers are saving money through saved expenses that not all workers lay out, such as reduced commuting, takeout lunches and dry cleaning, so therefore workers can handle a tax of about $10 a day that could be used to assist workers who cannot work from home. What I see are businesses saving money on heating and cooling office space, electricity, internet services (depending on business needs), reduced cleaning staff and security, and let’s not forget the supply of toilet paper! Some companies also are reducing office space. Deutsche Bank and others, you’re saving money. I suggest you pay about $10 per day to assist every employee.

Michele Brass, Bethpage

On accepting refugees from war

I strongly disagree with one of Lane Filler’s opinions in his op-ed "Grade Biden on Trump’s predictions" [Opinion, Nov. 12]. Filler wrote, "I’d be glad, for instance, to accept lots more refugees from nations torn apart by terrorism and war." I truly feel bad for all humans in these situations, but we can only accept a finite number. Congress has debated and enacted laws with appropriate immigration quotas. But more to the point of Filler’s opinion, I ask him this: "How many would you be willing to take into your neighborhood?" I imagine you live in an upscale area and would not be affected by a large influx to "our country" of low-skilled immigrants and their families, would you? I think you’d want to put them somewhere else. And what about them competing for low-wage, low-skill jobs with our poorest, neediest Americans? How do you feel about those Americans?

Edward Schwartz, Dix Hills

Town windfall will mean higher rates

Developers of the huge off-shore wind farm are offering monetary packages to the towns — $29 million to the Town of East Hampton — to allow their cable to pass through the towns ["Wind farm cable lands at S. Shore," News, Nov. 12]. This is great for the towns. It will allow raises and more overtime for the connected. To me, this is business as usual. Obviously, this money has to come from somewhere: I believe it will be more money for the towns and higher utility rates for residents.

Gary Maksym, Massapequa

Special section revives memories

Newsday’s special section on Our Towns [Nov. 15] was fascinating, especially the part on Queens. My wife and I grew up in Bayside Hills. My father was a member of Oakland Golf Course in the mid-1950s, and we would sleigh ride down the hills at the course. The drop from the clubhouse was called "Dead Man’s Hill." We traveled under the wonderful wooden bridges that connected various golf holes. Thank you for bringing back fond memories.

Alexander Janow, Northport