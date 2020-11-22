Schools worth costs of COVID-19

In his ongoing bickering with President Donald Trump, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo espoused that he’d delay the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York until he was assured it was safe by state experts. Cuomo has said that people don’t trust Trump. Please inform him that more than 73 million voters trust Trump.

Stephen Ryan,

Centereach

Newsday’s cover headline "COVID-19 and school costs; Report: LI districts spent most money in state to safely reopen classrooms" [Nov. 15] almost sounded like an indictment to me. I say good for us! Whatever it costs, good! Our kids who are teachers and our kids who are students have a fighting chance, not to mention the essential workers who are helping to keep them safe. Keep up the good work and keep buying the personal protective equipment. Whatever it takes!

Susan Hennings-Lowe,

Huntington

The current state of the pandemic has thrust all of us into a catastrophe. And where is the president and what is he doing amid all this pain and suffering? He is: on the golf course; tweeting fantasies about having won the election; firing people who have worked to keep us safe but who dare to disagree with him; hiding and pouting and trying to figure out what to do to help the only person he cares about — himself. What hasn’t he done? He has not recently said a single word about the COVID-19 crisis and what he plans to do about helping all of us deal with it now. The phrases that come to mind are "depraved indifference to human life" and "criminally negligent homicide." No one is above the law.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Naomi Berman,

Commack

In my view, Newsday’s editorial board has joined the ranks of most media outlets that specialize in terrorizing the public. Is this the way we’re supposed to fight this pandemic? Do we just submit and hide under our beds because, to me, that’s what the board advocates? Awash in tears and corpses? I view this as nothing more than a pathetic attempt to drive people into hysteria. Anyone with some common sense knows how to act during these times. To me, the board makes it seem as if we’re all doomed and there’s no hope. Stop feeding the frenzy.

Mike Baard,

Merrick

How do Govs. Andrew M. Cuomo and Phil Murphy of New Jersey plan to enforce the 10-person rule on Thanksgiving? Will they have storm troopers or are they going to rely on neighbors reporting on neighbors?

Veronica Maggi,

Mineola

Thank you, Newsday, for alerting your readers that Alec Baldwin’s wife broke her ankle, an event she describes as something "really sad" ["Baldwin breaks ankle in Hamptons mishap," Flash!, Nov. 17]. I’m fairly confident that the families and friends of the quarter of a million people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 find solace in knowing Hilaria Baldwin is not only recovering but that her husband thinks she "look(s) pretty good."

Barry Warren,

Port Jefferson

Ensuring strength of U.S. democracy

President Donald Trump, to me, simply has no moral compass. I truly fear for the integrity of the union of our great United States. The beauty and strength of our democracy has been on display and has glowed the brightest every four years as demonstrated by the smooth transition between administrations regardless of party affiliation with minimal rancor. The turbulence and instability of Trump and his acolytes have placed the transition to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden clearly in question. One wonders whether President Donald Trump will put our republic through a "scorched earth" policy for the next two months as our impulsive lame duck leader seeks to punish our fellow citizens in a vicious quest to take us all down with him before Biden’s inauguration. Now is the time for all of us to pause, take a deep breath and begin to heal and come together as one nation. This is more important than ever as COVID-19 spreads rampant and uncontrolled throughout this country.

Joel Reiter,

Woodbury

Perhaps President Donald Trump should give thought to his presidential legacy. He only has until Jan. 20 and cannot change perceptions once he is gone. Amid the banter, bluster and, to me, buffoonery, he may want to sail into the sunset by considering the head-turning gesture of making an uber endowment to a public program that subsidizes and expedites a large-scale distribution of vaccine for control of COVID-19.

Joel Fuoco,

West Islip

I view President Donald Trump as the embodiment of a sore loser. Anyone out there have voter remorse?

Madeline Grillo,

Long Beach

Parallels between golf and the election

After reading Newsday’s coverage of the Masters final, I noticed stark similarities between a golf tournament and a U.S. presidential election — except for this year. Each player hits his best shot to win each hole. Each candidate gives his best shot to win each voter. Numbers of shots (votes) are tallied, and a winner is declared. No recounts, accusations of fraud, suggestions of tampering, lawsuits — just a congratulatory handshake and other goodwill gestures from the losers. In speaking of Dustin Johnson, this year’s Masters winner by a large margin, Tiger Woods was quoted as saying, "DJ has an amazing ability to stay calm in tough moments." Perhaps President Donald Trump could take a lesson in basic humanity and humility from the world of golf. Perhaps he could attempt to understand that President-elect Joe Biden simply got a much better "score" than he did. Biden won. Simple. Trump lost. Give Biden his "green jacket" already, like in the Masters, and let’s all chip in for a new set of golf clubs as a parting gift for Trump. Plenty of golf courses exist outside this country where he can play. Maybe the scoring rules are different there.

Marc Comerchero,

Commack