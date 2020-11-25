How to achieve our best democracy

Like opinion columnist Michael Dobie, I believe our democracy will survive President Donald Trump’s attempts to overthrow it ["Our democracy will survive the attacks," Opinion, Nov. 22]. I agree that once Trump’s shenanigans are done, we must shore up election infrastructure, learn civics and reestablish the primacy of truth and fact. But I believe Dobie left out a crucial ingredient necessary to preserving our democracy: fixing inequality. We must fix the deep inequity that exists in America. Many Americans, especially Black Americans, Native Americans and impoverished rural Americans, have the scales tipped against them and are not given anywhere near a fair shot at moving up economically. Until we accept and change our deeply racist history and policies, we will be doomed to failure as a democracy. We must fund genuinely supportive social services (such as health care and education), robustly prosecute those who perpetrate illegal, racist actions (such as "redlining"), and get serious about providing reparations to the generations of families given the short end of the stick since legalized slavery. It’s time to put the policies of inequity behind us. Only then, I believe, can we be the real democracy our nation could become.

Ken Lindblom,

Shoreham

Amid COVID-19, put the kids first

I believe it’s more important to keep the schools open for our children and grandchildren than bars, restaurants, gyms and other nonessential businesses ["Cuomo: LI could be hit with new restrictions," News, Nov. 23]. Why are so many adults selfish? We should put the children first. Drink at home; get takeout; work out at home. As a mother and grandmother, I am ashamed of what’s going on and worry for the children. Things will be better soon, but we have to buckle down now.

Debbie Macdonald,

Huntington Station

The 16th century French philosopher Michel de Montaigne said, "There is no passion so contagious as that of fear." The media reports daily infection rates and alarming death rates from the coronavirus. Also, medical experts and politicians proclaim dark times are ahead and the worst is yet to come. Naturally, society becomes fearful of the virus. Thus, fear becomes contagious. While the death rates from the virus are devastating, there is a larger population that was infected and lived. Yet, there is no daily mention of survival rates or immunity. Instead, the medical experts, politicians and the media continue to present society with just infection rates and death rates with a passion of fear. We can either believe them, disbelieve them or suspend judgment and wait for more evidence. For society to flourish, I believe an intervention strategy must be in place to reduce the contagion of fear that has been created by the constant reports of infections and deaths from the virus.

Peter Scott,

Centerport

Reader Stephen Ryan writes that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo "has said that people don’t trust [President Donald] Trump. Please inform him that more than 73 million voters trust Trump" ["Schools worth costs of COVID-19," Letters, Nov. 22]. I ask him, is that the same Trump who promised at his campaign rallies that the United States was "rounding the corner" on the pandemic and said, "COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID. By the way, on Nov. 4 (the day after the election), you won’t hear about it anymore"?

Edmund Fountaine,

Oakdale

Amazon didn’t need $2.3M tax break

I believe the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency should not have given $2.3 million in tax breaks to Amazon for building a new warehouse in Westhampton Beach ["Amazon East End warehouse wins $2.3M in tax aid," LI Business, Nov. 20]. The point of the IDA is to incentive companies to create jobs in the county. To me, this project fails to meet that criteria. Building this warehouse in Suffolk County is part of Amazon’s larger last-mile distribution strategy. I’m confident it would be building it here whether it got these tax breaks or not. The IDA sweetened a pot that didn’t need sweetening, and now you and I are on the hook for it.

Thomas E. Murray III,

Bayport

JFK’s assassination deserved an article

I think it is a disgrace that the only mention about the anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963 was in "This date in history" [News, Nov. 22]. He deserved more than that. Reporting on the anniversary of the awful Long Island Rail Road train wreck was warranted ["70 years ago, a tragedy changed the LIRR," News, Nov. 22], but so was remembering our president’s killing, if you lived through it. I was in third grade and remember it and his funeral like it was only yesterday and not 57 years ago. I believe our assassinated president deserved a more honorable remembrance in Newsday.

Patricia E. Tergesen,

Babylon