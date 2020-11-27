Krebs, others deserve Medal of Freedom

If President Donald Trump feels that radio show host Rush Limbaugh is worthy of being presented the Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union message, then how about President-elect Joe Biden eventually presenting the Medal of Freedom to federal employees such as Chris Krebs, fired director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and all of the other government employees who spoke truth to power ["Trump fires cyber chief who said vote secure," News, Nov. 18].

Mary McCormick,

East Northport

A year that’s teaching us lessons

So 2020 stinks! Get over it! No, the holidays are not what we are used to, and this year has been a bust ["Grateful hearts in the midst of a pandemic," Editorial, Nov. 22].

It’s not the end of the world. Children will all get through this and realize this is life. It is not perfect, nor is it easy. It is life, an experience we will all never forget. My husband and I have eight kids and 13 grandchildren. No, we will not have a normal Thanksgiving dinner with 31 of us. Disappointing? Yes. So we adjust. We see all of them all the time, but we will not be gathering at the same time until this is over.

There are lessons to be learned. Hopefully, this will make our children and grandchildren prepared for the lives ahead of them and make them more appreciative of what they have and who they have. For most, this is a small bump in the road, and there will be many. We need to experience the bad to appreciate the good. Such is life — man plans and God laughs. Wear a mask, relax and enjoy each day.

Margaret Koerner,

Eastport

Teachers don’t dress like days gone by

Looking at the cover picture of a casually dressed male teacher in class in Newsday’s Washington Post National Weekly Sunday supplement ["A blueprint for back-to-school," Nov. 22] makes me wonder what ever happened to male teachers wearing suits and ties and female teachers wearing dresses? Today, they dress like they’re headed out to the local bar for a few drinks with friends.

Thomas W. Smith,

Riverhead