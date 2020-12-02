Despite pardon, Flynn still a disgrace

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was pardoned by President Donald Trump after pleading guilty twice for lying to the FBI ["Trump pardons Flynn," News, Nov. 26]. Pardoned or not, he still disgraced himself. What’s next?

William Seward,

West Islip

LIPA’s troubles predictable as ever

As Newsday continues to cover the troubles of the Long Island Power Authority, many Long Islanders shrug their shoulders and wonder why even waste the ink ["Troubled LIPA eyes 4 options for its future," News, Nov. 29]? Here’s what I predict will happen regardless of LIPA’s actions: 1) During the next major storm, many will lose power; 2) Rates will be raised; 3) Politicians will demand action; 4) Repeat.

Doug Heimowitz,

Jericho

Turkeys more than just centerpieces

As a wildlife rehabilitator, I know turkeys are more than holiday centerpieces, so it broke my heart to read about these magnificent animals being shipped via the U.S. Postal Service like parcels at just a day old and slaughtered as young as 16 weeks old at Long Island poultry farms ["Smaller turkeys preferred," News, Nov. 26]. In nature, baby turkeys stay with their mothers for up to their first five months, and their mothers defend their family against predators. If lucky, they may live for 12 years. However, an estimated 46 million turkeys are usually killed each year for Thanksgiving alone. I say we don’t need to eat animals, and with amazing vegan products and recipes available today, it’s easy to enjoy a nonviolent, vegan holiday feast that no animal had to die for. In my view, it doesn’t make sense to celebrate Thanksgiving or any other holiday by supporting animal abuse.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Juliana Di Leonardo,

Malverne

Grateful for paper’s gratitude game

Our Thanksgiving this year comprised four family members. Newsday’s "Gratitude Game" seemed perfect for us [exploreLI, Nov. 25]. At first, there were groans, but we gave it a whirl. Before long, we were laughing and having a great time. It helped us express ourselves and show gratitude to each other at such a bleak time in history. What a wonderful idea this was! Thank you, Newsday.

Charlotte Angrilli,

Bellerose

Trump’s victories and one big defeat

Reader Gerard Porcelli points out what he sees as President Donald Trump’s successes, yet he conveniently dismisses the post-coronavirus devastation that America has suffered ["Trump a tough act to follow," Letters, Nov. 29]. To me, that’s akin to saying someone jumped out of an airplane without a parachute and had the best time ever — until the last foot. The reality is that today, millions of Americans face unemployment, poverty and homelessness. Until a vaccine is available, we are no further along in fighting COVID-19 than we were in March. We are deeply divided on many issues, and this country has become an international laughingstock. Porcelli concludes by saying that in the Biden-Harris administration, America will get what we voted for. I would say that America got what we voted for in 2016, as well.

Robert Emproto,

Huntington

I have never witnessed an election like the one we just had — it was so contentious. It also scares me that our citizens didn’t seem to study the facts. To me, tens of millions of voters acted like lemmings jumping off a cliff because others told them to. They drank the Kool-Aid. To me, this is a strong indication that our school system needs to be vastly improved to teach kids to reason and think for themselves. My mother always asked if all my friends jumped off the Brooklyn Bridge, would I? Obviously, this year people did.

Valerie Romeo,

Bayport

For death penalty, but against abortion

I have never understood the thinking of the Republican Party ["Rule could allow gas, guns for fed executions," News, Nov. 28]. This party, with encouragement from Christian voters, continues its fight to overturn Roe v. Wade, yet it also believes in the death penalty. Not only do Republicans believe in it by lethal injection, but also now, before leaving office, our lame-duck president and his attorney general are "clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas." This is horrifying. How does one believe in the death penalty in aggressive forms yet fight against abortion rights? To my way of thinking, this doesn’t add up, but then again in the hypocrisy of the Republican Party and the Christian right, it does. Heaven help us.

Kathleen Malsky,

Manorville