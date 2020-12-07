Give 'em something to talk about

I agree with Leonard Pitts Jr. that President Donald Trump’s pardon issue is far more grave than Richard Nixon’s ["Give them something to howl about," Opinion, Dec. 1]. I wish to add a fifth factor: for what? The crimes for which Nixon was pardoned were known. He resigned to avoid certain impeachment, the turmoil President Gerald Ford also wished to avoid. When we know of any crimes or charges, I believe that will be the time to decide the value of mercy to the nation.

Brian Kelly,

Rockville Centre

Our current president has made stupid comments during his term. Perhaps the most stupid is his claim that he has the right to pardon himself. He even said, "Everybody knows that." In fact, this is an issue that has never been decided in our country. However, if it comes to it, the Supreme Court’s reasoning should go something like this: "If our country’s president had the power to pardon himself, we would not be governed by a president, who has sworn to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. We would be ruled by a king." His claim can only mean he is worried that he has done something wrong. Ultimately, even if the high court rules in his favor — which would be a knife in the heart of our Constitution — that ruling would not protect him from charges that he has violated any state laws.

Joseph A. Bollhofer,

St. James

After reading Leonard Pitts Jr.’s opinion column, I realized I must have missed President Donald Trump’s indictment and conviction of any crime that President-elect Joe Biden would possibly pardon. Maybe Pitts has access to information that no one else has, perhaps a crystal ball.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Christian Boegle,

Lindenhurst

Death penalty, abortion not equal

Does reader Kathleen Malsky truly believe that giving the death penalty to a convicted murderer or terrorist who has intentionally killed any number of innocent people and aborting the life of an unborn, innocent and defenseless fetus are basically the same, and if one life is being protected, so should the other? ["For death penalty, but against abortion," Letters, Dec. 1] To me, this has nothing to do with the Republican or Democratic parties, just common sense. She writes, "To my way of thinking, this doesn’t add up." I fail to see the "hypocrisy" in this way of thinking.

Steve Yandrich,

Farmingdale

I am astounded by the Democratic opinion that equates the death penalty and abortion. In one case, the death penalty punished someone who has lived life, made their own choices and chosen to take another life and is being punished for his or her choices. In the other case, an unborn fetus is put to death with no choice and, in some cases, merely for the convenience of another person. How does one believe that isn’t the height of "hypocrisy"? At least we can agree on one thing in the letter but, too bad it’s the last sentence: "Heaven help us."

Nelson Hunter,

Greenlawn

A letter spoke of the inconsistency of the Republican/Christian right standing against abortion but not against the death penalty. It is funny that one side never sees themselves in the argument they make. Why is it that they are against the death penalty for convicted adults who are not innocent but favor ending innocent pre-born fetuses? Personally, I am against both and pray for those who are for either. In my view, killing the person does not do away with the underlying causes or future possibilities of grace and benefits to society.

Larry Duncklee,

Seaford

Let’s be adults about COVID-19 spread

The rising COVID-19 rates on Long Island are appalling and alarming, especially since New York had been a model of how to handle the virus ["Cuomo: ‘Numbers going up’ for spread of virus," News, Dec. 2]. While it is true that some of our leaders are at fault for not mandating or even encouraging correct behavior, we need to take responsibility for the increase in virus infections. We all have access to scientific facts about how to prevent the spread. People claiming face-covering mandates are infringements upon their rights is like saying you and I are in a boat, but it’s my right to drill a hole under my seat because it is MY seat. People who violate social distancing rules by gathering with those outside their household put us all at risk due to their immaturity and sense of entitlement. While it is normal for adolescents to think they are immortal and for children to not be able to delay gratification, responsible adults know they can’t always have what they want when they want it and there not be consequences. We are only in the beginning of the post-Thanksgiving increase. If people don’t change their actions before the holiday season, there will be grave consequences. Not doing our part to stop the spread disrespects frontline workers battling COVID-19 every day.

Beth Richter,

West Hempstead