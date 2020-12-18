Trump deserves credit for vaccine

As many on Long Island still suffer from the impact of the COVID-19 virus, a vaccine is arriving that it is hoped will offer protection and relief. Finally, we have something positive looking ahead. I hope many of our restaurants and other businesses can hang on. Not shockingly, little thanks has gone out to President Donald Trump for his leadership that helped get this done so quickly. I’m hoping that his most vocal critics are agreeing to wait at the back of the line for their vaccinations since they politically questioned the vaccine’s safety for months leading up to the election. I think that won’t happen. Why is it so hard for some to say "congratulations" or "thank you"?

Rich Adrian,

Huntington

I have not seen or heard hardly anyone giving President Donald Trump kudos for his Operation Warp Speed accomplishments with the coronavirus vaccine. Experts said, "It would be a miracle if the vaccine would be distributed this year." Well, Dec. 14, 2020 is a day to remember and, yes, it is a miracle achieved. Trump has made good on his promise.

Joyce Miller,

Jericho

Recently, President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, both contracted the coronavirus, were hospitalized, received treatment and recovered. Tens of thousands of Americans are hospitalized with the virus. While we are now in the process of rolling out vaccines, which will hopefully prevent people from getting the virus, I wonder how many of those now hospitalized will receive the same treatment that Trump and Giuliani received. Why isn’t the government ramping up production of the "cocktail" of drugs and whatever else these two received? They are both elderly and overweight; one smokes cigars, the other feasts on fast food, and both are "high risk," yet both recovered quickly because of their treatments. How many people have lost loved ones because of this terrible disease because they couldn’t receive the same treatments? Is it only the wealthy or high-level political individuals who will receive these treatments? Let’s put the same effort and priority into producing and distributing these lifesaving treatments for all.

Ronald Podolsky,

Levittown

Protesters, not driver, are to blame

If you encircle and threaten someone driving a vehicle — and put yourself in harm’s way by leaning on the front of that vehicle — I believe you are the one who should be arrested, not the female driver trying to flee the dangerous situation ["Driver held after car hit protesters," News, Dec. 13]. Since when did protesting give people the right to lay a hand on other people or their possessions? In my view, the law should stop protecting the criminals and prosecuting the victims.

Kimberly Carlstrom,

Lynbrook

Common sense can lower water bills

The article about people complaining about high water bills came as no surprise to me ["Suffolk water bill complaints surge," News, Dec. 13]. Having witnessed — countless times — homeowners and businesses watering grass before, during and right after rainstorms, it is no wonder their bills are high. Using the hose to sweep the driveway and sidewalk is also another common occurrence that wastes large amounts of water. It is easy to lower a water bill with just common sense. Stop overwatering the grass and wasting one of our precious resources.

Robert Giovannettone,

Holbrook

Everyone wins with apartments at malls

Apartments at malls are wonderful ["Pitch for apartments," LI Business, Dec. 5]. My daughter lives in this kind of apartment in Arlington, Virginia. The mall is small with restaurants, various shops selling clothing, housewares, books, electronics, and a supermarket is across the street. Most of her needs are in this mixed-use development. Store vacancies in that mall are much fewer than on Long Island. The symbiotic arrangement provides the stores with nearby customers and the residents with retail establishments where they can easily get what they need close to home. I am reminded of a description of how our immigrant ancestors lived in the last century: "They kept the money in the community, and they all prospered."

Elaine Catalanotti,

Elmont

Don’t euthanize healthy dogs

Regarding "Appeals court mulls pit bull case" [News, Dec. 4], I believe that as long as a dog is healthy, it should not be euthanized. There are ways to retrain a dog. At 3 years old, it passed the socialization stage for optimally getting along with people and other animals. With training and love, attention and rewards, this dog can be used in police work as a work dog for protective services. Before a drastic measure such as euthanasia, all options should be tried to save this dog. It might not do well in a family setting, but it is worth the extra effort and money to find a suitable way for this dog to use its protective instincts in a positive way.

Julie L. Newman,

West Babylon