Linking Trump's name with COVID vaccine

President Harry S. Truman said, "It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit." I guess President Donald Trump and Republicans never heard the quote. Trump wants the COVID-19 vaccine named after him. But he does not take responsibility for the more than 325,000 deaths resulting from what I see as his negligence in not warning the country of the virus’ deadly nature because he didn’t want a panic. He called the virus a Democratic hoax for weeks; failed to use the Defense Production Act to produce personal protection equipment, respirators and testing and contact tracing supplies; held superspreader events; went against his scientists and instead was told to adopt a herd immunity program advocated in July by Paul Alexander, science adviser to his Health and Human Services boss and other senior officials. This is not a health policy. For herd immunity to work, 3 million Americans would have to die.

Liberato Cacace,

Smithtown

I completely agree that President Donald Trump and his administration deserve credit for getting the COVID-19 vaccine ready in so short a time. I say a victory lap is definitely warranted. I also ask, why is it so hard for some to say "congratulations" or "thank you"? Then again, perhaps Trump should be asked the same question. He has not even acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s win, let alone offered his congratulations.

Elizabeth Giunta,

Holtsville

In Marc A. Thiessen’s op-ed, "One way Biden can help unite country", he states "that for all Trump’s flaws in managing the pandemic," President-elect Joe Biden could credit him for the vaccine that has arrived in record time. Flaws? That President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a hoax when he had been briefed on the severity of it? Flaws? When medical personnel did not have the personal protective equipment they needed? Flaws? When governors had to make nice to him so they wouldn’t be denied help? Flaws? When he refused to wear a mask and held superspreader events? Flaws? When he suggested people should inject disinfectant? Flaws? When in the face of 3,000 deaths per day, his people can be admitted to a hospital and treated to a presidential cocktail and be released in less than a week? Flaws? When now he is doing nothing as the death toll surpasses 325,000? This goes beyond flaws. To me, this is criminal. The vaccine has not ended the pandemic. Most of us will have to wait months for a dose, and how many more will die? Yes, it is difficult to thank this man.

Nancy Maccaro-Levy,

Baldwin

I find it amusing that some are saying that President Donald Trump deserves credit for the COVID-19 vaccine. Trump reminds me of an arsonist. By ignoring the virus and playing it down, as he told author Bob Woodward, I say he lit the fire. His next mistake was not believing in science or endorsing the wearing of masks. The virus (fire) gets out of control. Trump then pulls the fire alarm by announcing Operation Warp Speed even when he himself doesn’t believe in science. Now, when the vaccine is released to the public, he rides in on his big fire truck to play the hero and starts putting out the blaze. To me, his mismanagement of the pandemic is unforgivable. More than 325,000 Americans, in my view, have died from COVID-19 because of his incompetence.

Victor Pizarro,

Malverne

Hatred to remain part of Trump legacy

The anti-Semitic attack against North Shore Hebrew Academy comes as no surprise. It came soon after a Proud Boy wearing a shirt with the acronym 6MWE was spotted at a pro-President Donald Trump rally near the White House. The slogan 6MWE is an anti-Semitic Proud Boys’ slogan meaning 6 million wasn’t enough, a reference to 6 million Jews killed by Nazis during the Holocaust. In the first presidential debate in September, Trump stoked white supremacist aggression, saying, "Stand back and stand by," responding to moderator Chris Wallace asking whether he would denounce such groups. These five words have since been enshrined in memes, T-shirts and tweets. The Trump campaign’s claim that he has repeatedly condemned such hate groups rings empty. The damage is done and will outlive his tenure. "Stand back and stand by" was a call to arms. As his toxic presence dissipates, the hatred that Trump animated and violence he incited will become a part of his legacy. Although he didn’t give birth to white supremacist hate groups, he methodically ushered them in from out of the darkness and into our lives, as the Great Neck yeshiva just learned. Be vigilant, my fellow Americans.

Andrew Malekoff,

Long Beach

Prohibition didn’t work, remember?

The Village of Patchogue has 40 restaurants, bars and taverns that had employed more than 500 people. Under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive orders and the pandemic, that number has been reduced to about 200 still employed. I understand the need to reduce the occupancy of these establishments, but not the need to close them. If history tells us anything, Prohibition was repealed in 1933 because it was unenforceable. The goal of the 18th Amendment was to stop the consumption of alcohol, but all it did was drive it underground into private clubs, speakeasies and private homes. With bars closed, those who want to socialize and "party" now, as they did in the 1920s, will find a place to do it. While keeping these establishments open, under the executive order and the watchful eye of the State Liquor Authority, there is control and compliance for fear of a liquor license being revoked. Prohibition was a mistake when it was passed in 1919 and drove people underground. Now, 100 years later, let’s not make the same mistake again.

Paul Pontieri,

Patchogue

Editor’s note: The writer is mayor of the Village of Patchogue.