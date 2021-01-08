Sadness, anger at Capitol riot

I am sure most people, as I am, are incensed and saddened by what happened at and in the U.S. Capitol ["Pro-Trump mob in attack at U.S. Capitol," News, Jan. 7]. My sadness is on numerous levels. I’m sad that it happened in the first place. I’m sad that our president, since the time he was campaigning for election and to this very day, has promoted and encouraged violence and used the most demeaning language against those who disagree with him. It also is sad he has become someone who has shown he is unfit to serve the office and the Constitution. Finally, my sadness is with the large numbers of people, both regular citizens and congressional leaders, who believe his delusional rhetoric and lies. They also believe they must act violently regarding his unfounded claims. He based his platform on Make America Great Again. He has done exactly the opposite. Our country is now the shame of the democratic world.

Ronald Bode,

Amityville

Where was the resistance from law enforcement in Washington ["House chamber threatened," News, Jan. 7]? How is it that peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators are met with tear gas, rubber bullets, violence and arrests? However, these violent, seditious, treasonous domestic terrorists are allowed to disrupt our democratic process, riot and wreak havoc on a federal building, the seat of our democracy? Where were the police and riot squads, the National Guard and Homeland Security? Where are the arrests? Do they reserve those measures only for those who want true justice, and not the deluded who feel entitled and have been led to believe they have been treated unjustly? The protest wasn’t a surprise. How were defenders of the Capitol so unprepared?

Karen Varricchio Goldman,

East Meadow

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in his floor speech Wednesday, "The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. They’ve all spoken. If we overrule them, it will damage our republic forever" and "If this election was overturned by allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral." His words fell on the deaf ears of the president and his Republican congressional enablers. Unfortunately, the president’s words at the Washington rally were heard by his supporters and the predicted "wild" scene came about. Republicans, it’s time. It’s time to honor the integrity of fellow Republicans like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Time to once again embrace the main goal of former vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan and work toward balanced budgets. Time to hold accountable the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and others who attack the pillars of our democracy with their unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Yes, it’s time to impeach and this time remove a man who encourages his supporters to march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for a "wild" time. He "loves them." You should love our republic. Let’s not have a "wild" time these next two weeks.

Kenneth Krapf,

Rocky Point

I took a nap at 1 p.m. and woke up at 3 p.m. in another country. Egged on by incendiary rhetoric from President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, followers of the president breached the Capitol, forcing the dispersal of lawmakers and occupied congressional offices. The president did nothing to quell this outrageous act for hours and then made an announcement asking them to leave but not before inflaming their emotions by saying he understood their reasons because the election was stolen — a lie. He said they were good people. This usually only happens in Third World countries ruled by despotic leaders.

Vincent Grabinsky,

Forest Hills

The actions of President Donald Trump’s lemmings on Wednesday were a disgrace to everything our nation stands for. For the past four years, his party has gotten so much it asked for: the presidency, Senate and a lot of court appointments. So why are they so much more angry than they were four years ago? His followers can’t seem to articulate what laws and policies they want implemented; it’s instead a movement of Trump — worshipping group anger and pseudo meaningless slogans like "MAGA," "Drain the swamp," "Fake News." It’s apparent that no matter what laws and reforms are implemented they will still over time become even more angry. They should stop the charade and clear the air; they want this nation to become a fascist one and should come out and say so.

Jeff Fass,

Sayville

Being glued to the TV for 12 hours provided anxiety, anger and tears. What was I watching? Cairo, Hong Kong, Caracas? My beloved America under attack? On Jan. 20, as his first official action as president, Joseph Biden should establish a commission headed by the new attorney general and comprising all former attorneys general, both Republican and Democrat, to investigate how the people’s house was invaded and desecrated. Justice must be served.

Susan Staller,

Massapequa