Readers react to the storming of the Capitol

My great-grandparents escaped persecution in Eastern Europe 100 years ago to start their lives anew in America, the land of milk and honey, of freedom and understanding. A century later, the same hate that drove them to seek refuge an ocean away reared its vicious head on the steps of our republic. What transpired at the Capitol was neither an assembly to address grievances nor a disjointed protest executed en masse ["Pro-Trump mob in attack at U.S. Capitol," News, Jan. 7]. Sadly, this was a mission far more malicious. Theirs was an army of xenophobic, misinformed and racially fueled sore losers made to feel disenfranchised for no reason other than to satiate our president’s selfish whims. This was no march from Selma to Montgomery — a fight for humanity waged through civil disobedience. This was an insurrection.

Jason Wirchin,

Huntington

For months, I’ve been saying that President Donald Trump was capable of some stunt to subvert the elections, just as Adolf Hitler did with the Reichstag. Now, we see how he attempted to do this. In so doing, he is tearing the Republican Party in half. We now have Republican leaders like Sens. Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney, and former Attorney General William Barr fleeing from Trump. On the other hand, we have Sen. Ted Cruz and others still supporting the president. The GOP is virtually split in two. Can the two sides ever reconcile? This was the worst public demonstration since the Civil War, and its repercussions may last for the next 100 years.

Bruce Hollander,

Port Jefferson Station

When I first saw Friday’s Newsday cover headline, "Trump under fire," I had to laugh. Are you guys serious? Ever since President Donald Trump announced he’d run for president, I believe he has been under fire for one thing or another every single day since. In my view, attempts to overthrow him several times were nonstop. I believe that Newsday, along with Democrats, the far left, Republicans in name only and virtually the entire media have never given him a chance or credit for the good things he has done for this nation.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Vic DiVietro,

East Islip

Members of Congress cowered under their desks as violent men roamed the hallways. Do they finally understand what their inaction has put American kids through? Wise up, Congress — change the gun laws.

Paula Foster,

Rockville Centre

So now the president has the blood of a police officer on his hands. The blood is also on the hands of the rioters and elected officials like Sen. Ted Cruz and our own Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), who have enabled the president for their own political gains. Hypocrisy was everywhere on that shameful day. Among the many flags carried by the mob were Confederate flags, the same ones carried into battle by American traitors in the Civil War who killed hundreds of thousands of their fellow Americans to maintain slavery. Meanwhile, rioters had shirts that said "Six million were not enough" and shirts with German words on the gates of Auschwitz, where 1.1 million Jews died. Let’s hope the guilty will be brought to justice, both the rioters and the politicians.

Gene Reynolds,

Ridge

What’s with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley)? I think he should explain to Long Islanders why he thinks it’s a good idea to disenfranchise millions of voters from other states.

Carl Vinas,

Huntington

The mantra "Fake News" seems silly and insignificant — until you witness the end game. It’s no secret that dictators and the like have historically needed to control the media. But in the United States that’s not possible. The next best thing is to try to discredit the free press. To control what people read and listen to has always been the mission of demigods. Followers: "Ignore that criticism of me — here’s the truth according to me." Discredit critics and dumb-down your message. For those who’ll never seek out details, bully tactics and name-calling will do just fine. "She’s crooked (not me)." That reporter with an inconvenient question? "He’s terrible." So what is the real "Fake News"? You’ll have to decide for yourself. If someone claims to never be wrong, to never make a mistake, to never lose, can you see through the spin? If goons can be whipped up to the point of insurrection, what news were they fed? Real or fake? Alfred E. Neuman says: "What — me worry?" but perhaps the real worry is "What — me fake?"

Robert Hanford,

Garden City