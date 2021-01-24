Lots of frustration over vaccine rollout

≈

Your editorial "NY’s chaotic vaccine rollout" [Opinion, Jan. 13] is spot on. It is also chaotic for people like me and your reader Dr. David Cruvant ["Jumping hurdles to give vaccine shots," News, Jan. 13] who want to help to administer the vaccine. I am a registered nurse with a current state license. I have tried to contact the health systems on Long Island. I live five minutes from Huntington Hospital. I have written to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci offering my services. Contact sites are impossible to navigate. You would think that on the state website or sites such as Northwell Health or NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, there would be "Volunteers needed, sign up here," but I can’t find one. I have even contacted the headquarters at Walgreens and CVS. I know that the nurses, emergency medical technicians and others giving the vaccinations must need relief, but here we sit ... waiting ... waiting.

Susan Hennings-Lowe, Huntington

I and thousands of us have spent many frustrating, nervous, anxious and fruitless hours in front of our computers going to various sites trying to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine ["State says vaccination schedule lags to late April," News, Jan. 15]. There has to be a better way. Why couldn’t there be one master database site for each county where all of the public and private facilities are included and where one could register? They could even indicate what days and hours are available. Then you can get off the computer, sit back and wait. When an opening is available for the vaccination, an automatic telephone call is made to the person next on the registration list. I would think that a program like that could be constructed.

Norman Cohen, South Huntington

After many frustrating hours on the phone and getting disconnected, I drove with my wife from Holbrook to upstate Plattsburgh to get COVID-19 vaccinations for us ["Vaccine supply lags," News, Jan. 21]. The distance is more than 350 miles one way. This seemed to be the only way I could register both of us on the same day. I am 82 years young and my wife, Maureen, is 79. Since we were married 57 years ago, we have taken "get-lost" round trips of up to 900 miles, just making pit stops. We both have medical issues, so these treks have become mini-trips at least three or four times a month. I thought, why not go somewhere that we can turn into a vacation of exploring the surrounding areas since we have to get a second vaccination at the same location? Maybe other couples who might not have thought of doing this can get rid of the frustration of waiting on the phone without results.

Ken Treco, Holbrook

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A reader implied that more school nurses should be "pitching in" to give COVID-19 vaccinations ["Jumping hurdles to give vaccine shots," Letters, Jan. 13]. The reader and many people in the community may not realize our role in the schools is more crucial than ever. Besides our normal daily task of taking care of sick and injured children, we administer prescribed medications and do all the record keeping of physical exams and vaccines mandated by the state. We are working more diligently than ever to keep our schools safe by monitoring daily before entering school and following up with any sick students with COVID-19 tests to keep our schools safe, allowing us to quarantine as necessary. We also take daily temperatures and isolate students who may be sick. Nurses aren’t working remotely from home. We are on the front lines putting ourselves in danger to keep the schools open and communities safe.

Christine Ricca, Hicksville

The effect of change in administration

I never realized how much the Trump administration affected me until I watched the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden ["Historic day," News, Jan. 21]. When he finished taking his presidential oath, I burst into tears. I finally felt there was some hope again for this country, our democracy and for the people of the United States.

Vicki Appel, Massapequa Park

The passage in President Joe Biden’s inaugural address that stood out to me is: "Because here’s the thing about life. There’s no accounting for what fate will deal you. Some days when you need a hand. There are other days when we’re called to lend a hand. That’s how it has to be." This is what we all have to remember as Americans. The sooner we realize that, the better off we’ll be. A huge thank you to all those who are already lending a hand.

Denis O’Driscoll, Westbury

While watching the presidential inauguration, to my astonishment, my wife expressed that in a small way she was sad to see the Trump administration come to an end. When I questioned her sanity, she reasoned that I had spent so much energy railing in anger at almost everything relating to "Trump" that I had no energy left to argue with her. In retrospect, these may have been the best four years of our marriage.

Joseph Troiano, Stewart Manor

We need to invest in New York

It’s time for New York to prioritize investing in its own future. It’s clear that we can’t depend on the federal government to take care of us and we need to invest in our own housing, health care, education, towns, cities, workers and youth. The editorial "Cuomo right on budget caution" [Opinion, Jan. 12] makes it apparent that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was waiting for the Democrat-controlled federal government to help fix New York’s budget and help New Yorkers. But what happens if Democrats lose control in 2022, or 2024? We need a sustainable long-term solution that requires implementing the Invest in Our New York Act, ensuring our ultra-wealthy citizens are paying their fair share so we can all thrive. I suggest legislators be urged to support this act.

Jamie Diamond, Great Neck