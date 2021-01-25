LI needs public power utility now

I say it is past time that the Long Island Power Authority lives up to its original mission to provide a publicly owned power utility overseen by a board of elected trustees. In "PSEG not ruling out bonus pay for 2020" \[LI Business, Jan. 7\], despite massive failures after Tropical Storm Isaias causing Long Islanders millions of dollars in lost food, medication and business revenue, PSEG Long Island management says it is still considering millions of dollars in bonus payouts. LIPA has contracted our electrical service to KeySpan, National Grid and, now, PSEG-LI with failures in service and little accountability. The creation of a public power utility will take profiteering out of providing an essential service such as electricity and give Long Islanders ballot accountability over its management.

Anne Lotito-Schuh, Babylon

Undocumented immigration worry

With high unemployment, a still-raging pandemic, and many citizens on the verge of bankruptcy, how does it make sense to open the floodgates to undocumented immigrants \["Executive actions undo Trump policies," News, Jan. 21\]?

Michael Quane, South Hempstead

How to deal with idea of media bias

Since the Capitol attack, I’ve noticed a flood of letters calling for "unity," pointing out the faults of "both sides" and pointing a finger at "media bias" \["A call for calm and compromise," News, Jan. 21\]. Here’s a question for "both sides": Have you considered changing the channel every now and then or reading a few different news sources to actually see what "both sides" are thinking? If not, I suggest you should, because it might change your perception of what "both sides" and "media bias" really mean.

Robert Emproto, Huntington

Cuomo’s green agenda good for LI

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in my view, hit all the right notes in his climate-focused State of the State address, and he is singing the right song for Long Island \["Green plan for state’s economy," News, Jan. 14\]. We’ll have a major expansion of renewable energy manufacturing and logistics and major investment in green new jobs right here. In fact, we’ll get a leading role in this statewide show, with new wind turbines spinning offshore and a $20 million program at local colleges to train at least 2,500 workers. I believe we must move to an all-renewable economy for the sake of life on this planet. That’s a goal that happens to jive well with our desperate need to lift the economy after the pandemic with new kinds of manufacturing and jobs. To me, this is a plan even critics will love.

Asad Naqvi, Jericho

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Tesla Owners Club of New York State.

Account for, eliminate fossil fuel outlays

Annually, New York loses $1.6 billion in tax revenue on fossil fuel tax expenditures \["Green plan for state’s economy," News, Jan. 14\]. While some, such as home heating subsidies, are necessary to support lower income New Yorkers, much of it is a boon to an industry whose continued long-term profits contradict the mandates of New York’s groundbreaking clean energy law — the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Some annual expenditures include: $118 million for airline fuel is exempt from sales and use tax; $77.3 million for certain petroleum products is exempt from the petroleum business tax, including kerosene, the highly polluting bunker fuel used for commercial shipping; and $182 million for fossil fuel research and development. With full budgetary transparency, accounting for and eliminating unhelpful exemptions, we can devote new revenue to integrating clean energy infrastructure in lower-income New Yorkers’ homes. Doling out mindless subsidies to fossil fuel corporations while we build out clean energy infrastructure in New York State, to me, is like eating raw kale in one hand while eating fried pork fat in the other. One counteracts the benefit of the other even as we waste precious resources and sink deeper into debt. It’s time to address our careless cognitive dissonance.

Guy Jacob, Elmont

Editor’s note: The writer is conservation co-chair of the South Shore Audubon Society.

A time to show we’re the United States

It is time for those attending this year’s State of the Union address to stand up for America. If we are truly to be a United States, it is up to them. When President Joe Biden delivers his address, I suggest that everyone seated in the chamber, no matter the party affiliation, stand and cheer at Biden’s entrance, stand and cheer when his name is announced and, within reason, not sit on their hands during his speech. Applaud his agenda for the next four years and give him a standing ovation at the end. It is up to them to set an example of showing support for our democracy. Members of Congress can make their voices of opposition heard when they debate and vote on proposals. I suggest this night be bipartisan. This night is not about any one person, nor is it about any one ideology. It is about the United States of America and its future. The future will start on this night as we hear about the state of our union. I for one am positive. Please, members, don’t disappoint me.

Howard Lev, East Meadow