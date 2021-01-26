Are doctors the new 'enemies of the people'?

The article "Attacks on doctors" [exploreLI, Jan. 12] was positively horrifying. We learned that physicians have been "labeled socialists or liberals, and accused of profiting off the pandemic"; that they’ve been "personally attacked online on the basis of religion, race or recommendations"; that "the type of rhetoric and attacks that were happening prepandemic seem to have ramped up"; that "doctors reported everything from death threats to trolls contacting employers and certifying boards with fake complaints"; that "anti-vaccine people wrote negative reviews and sent a death threat." The obvious questions: Don’t all these attacks have a familiar ring? Are now doctors, like journalists, also "enemies of the people"? Who will be the next targets?

Barry Loberfeld,

Commack

Hoping for America’s return to glory

Bravo, Robert Melo, for articulating what so many of us are feeling with the new administration — a return to "humility, empathy, civility and honesty" ["My hopes for our country — and all of us," Just Sayin’, Jan. 23]. The previous administration almost destroyed our democracy through its corruption, gaslighting, fearmongering and, frankly, treasonous insurrection. What concerns me as much, if not more, is the recognition that over 40% of our family, friends and neighbors who are typically decent, law-abiding people supported such blatant criminal, racist, fascist behavior. I pray that they are enlightened, stop following the far right propaganda, and join us in restoring America’s status as a promised land for all and a respected leader and partner with our true global allies.

Kevin Hoepper,

Long Beach

The price of an impeachment trial

The numbers are pretty simple to digest. President Joe Biden won the election by about 52% to 48%, not a rousing amount of victory in my eyes. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in my view, want to really get former President Donald Trump ["Impeachment trial to begin in Feb., Schumer says," News, Jan. 23]. So much for unity. How much will this circus trial cost — $10 million, $20 million, or more? And to what end? You do the math — for $10 million, how many gallons of milk or fast-food lunches could be distributed, or food from local pizzerias and delis? To me, all that Pelosi and Schumer are doing is spewing the same hate they denounce while hurting people in need.

Gary Petrowsky,

Floral Park

Trump should be impeached

Former President Donald Trump, to me, should be impeached for what he did not do. Forget about anything that was said to the crowd before the storming of the Capitol. There is a record of Trump’s actions and inaction following the riot, viewed in real time on TV. If Trump did not immediately call for an emergency meeting of 1) Homeland Security, 2) the FBI, 3) the Joint Chiefs of Staff or any other federal agency, I believe he is guilty of failing to do his sworn duty to protect and defend the Constitution by reason of misfeasance. I am sure that if any such timely meetings took place, there will be a record easily produced.

Theodore Richman,

Jericho

Complicit legislators should be removed

When someone sits in a car while his companions rob a store and kill someone, that person, just sitting in the car, gets charged with a crime just as those who committed the act. Equally, I believe those who invaded the Capitol, where a guard was murdered, should be charged with murder — as well as sedition ["LI Man charged in Capitol riot," News, Jan. 20]. Also, if there are legislators, sworn to obey the Constitution, who are found to be complicit, I say they should be removed from office, as per Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. After all, we are a country that maintains that no one is above the law. If we don’t act when those laws are violated, what good are they?

Clare Worthing,

Wantagh

Whoever does it, it’s still violence

We seem to be having difficulty identifying the ideology of violence. I fail to see the need to do so. Violence must be penalized regardless of ideology. Assaulting someone or destroying property is a criminal act that must be prosecuted. Exotic garb and offensive language by peaceful protesters can be tolerated. Physical violence is another matter and should be punished.

Aurora Forte,

Smithtown

Herrmann’s great tribute to Hank Aaron

Mark Herrmann wrote a great tribute to the late Hank Aaron ["Call him Henry, home run king," Sports, Jan. 23]. It seems that all my baseball cards are turning into Mass cards. I always found it ironic that when Aaron hit his record-breaking 715th home run, he was the last active player from the Negro Leagues. America will miss this great man.

Joseph Rossi,

West Babylon