President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "hit the ground running" within hours of being sworn into their respective offices. Biden signed (no Sharpies were used) 15 executive actions and two directives, stating, "I thought there’s no time to wait. Get to work immediately. There’s no time to start like today" ["Executive actions undo Trump policies," News, Jan. 21]. Impressive to say the least. This was accomplished without tweeting and/or romper-room antics. Harris swore in three new senators, two from Georgia and her replacement from California, on her first day in office. At long last, I see respectful, competent and responsible adults in the White House. How refreshing and what a welcome relief.

Anitra A. Ahrens,

Coram

In his first official act, President Joe Biden has eliminated thousands of good-paying union jobs and ticked off our closest ally, Canada. At a time of the highest unemployment in recent history, this is probably not the way to start the economic recovery. Instead of killing jobs, if he really wants to "exercise vigorous climate leadership," I believe he should be mandating solar panels on the roof of every federal building across the country and placing wind turbines throughout the West and Midwest on federal lands.

Gerard Sewell,

West Babylon

Teachers help Long Island students succeed

I believe that some Newsday articles show Long Island teachers in a bad light ["LI educators top pay list," News, Jan. 8]. As a former Long Island teacher, I know that a teacher is required to earn a master’s degree and pay to continue post-graduate education. Young teachers today are further required to attend mandatory workshops and in-service courses at their own expense. Currently, these hard-working professionals are teaching under unprecedented, untenable and unsustainable conditions because of COVID-19. They are teaching in a hybrid learning model with some students in person in the classroom and others simultaneously at home on a computer. Ironically, the article cites that U.S. News & World Report ranked 19 Long Island public high schools among the top 1,000 in the country. To further the irony, on the next page, an article reported 41 Long Island public high school students as Regeneron Scholars. Not to detract from these talented, intelligent, hard-working students, but where would they be if not for a teacher to recognize, encourage, motivate and hone their skills? The price of education is at the cost of our children. Aren’t they worth it?

Karen Varricchio Goldman,

East Meadow

It is irresponsible to hand huge contracts to a public school administration when its students get back the least and need the most. Central Islip pays exorbitant salaries to its top administration while kids who need help to make it in this world must fight for basic services such as speech therapy, occupational therapy and psychological services. It is time to consolidate districts, remove the fat, and lower the exorbitant school taxes that make up two-thirds of our tax bills. It is no longer sustainable to have bloated salaries repeated just a few miles apart times 50. I suggest that contracts be broken and changed in all public sector jobs to limit the amount of unused time that gets paid, and contributions to health care must be increased. If we don’t rethink these unsustainable taxes now, I believe our shrinking middle class will become nonexistent on Long Island.

Michelle Urso,

West Babylon

Apology for speaker invite is shameful

I am disgusted by the group of Smithtown parents who flaunted the power of modern white supremacy in getting the Smithtown Central School District to apologize for inviting an accomplished Black woman to read an apolitical book to children at an apolitical event solely because she stands with the movement for Black Lives Matter ["District apologizes for speaker choice," News, Jan. 15]. I am also deeply disappointed that the superintendent issued an apology and thus legitimized the digital lynch mob that, to me, these parents are. Pew Research found 86% of Black Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement. In my view, banning any speaker who supports BLM from speaking in the district is tantamount to banning Black speakers from the district. I see these parents as carrying the torch of a long tradition of exclusion of Black people from places such as Smithtown, and, to me, it is shameful.

Vincent Vertuccio,

Sayville

Editor’s note: The writer is a senior at Sayville High School.

Democracy deserves to be defended

A reader complained about the millions of dollars an impeachment trial might cost ["The price of an impeachment trial," Letters, Jan. 26]. What about the millions of dollars it cost the government whenever former President Donald Trump flew to Florida to play golf? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer do not want to "get" Trump. He attempted to overthrow a valid election, incited a mob to violence, and must be held accountable. Preserving our democracy does not have a price tag.

Lyn Mendelsohn,

Oceanside