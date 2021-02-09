It’s a shame that House Republicans have refused to denounce one of their more peculiar members, a QAnon supporter who insists, among other things, that Jewish-controlled space rays are responsible for wildfires ["Greene kicked off Committees," News, Feb. 5]. Stupidity, let alone anti-Semitism and racism, has no place in Congress. Such outrageous statements only fan the flames of ignorant extremists like those who attempted an insurrection at the Capitol. If House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his colleagues refuse to publicly rebuke ignorance and intolerance from one of their own, they are no better in their arrogant defiance than Marjorie Taylor Greene herself. It is incumbent upon our local elected officials, such as members of the Long Island congressional delegation, including Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), as well as county and town leaders, to officially and publicly condemn the hate spewing from the tongue of the Georgia congresswoman. Why? As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends."

Lowell Wolf,

Levittown

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suddenly is saying her "words of the past" should be forgotten. Specifically her support of and belief in QAnon, or saying, for example, the shootings at Sandy Hook and Parkland schools were staged. This comes after close scrutiny by her fellow members of Congress. Just a coincidence, I guess. That is a weak defense. She repeatedly said awful statements and should not be allowed to walk away from them now that she is being held accountable. More shocking are the words of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy when he said he does not know what QAnon is. How can that be? It’s time he do some research on it, given his position in our government.

Steve Boyce,

Dix Hills

America, if there were a tie in voting, would you want Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to be a tiebreaker ["Truth or consequences," Editorial, Feb. 5]?

Jeffrey Myles Klein,

Centereach

Column captures our painful losses

Michael Dobie’s column was a gift to all of us who have lost loved ones ["Death hitting a little harder," Opinion, Feb. 7]. It also connects us together as one people who have learned to feel for others who are suffering. "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye." Thank you.

Louis Anetrella,

Commack

Michael Dobie’s column about death hitting us harder is so true, and part of it is because we have lost an important part of the grieving process, the ability to mourn in the company of others. My immediate and extended families could not gather in a flower-filled church to pray for our loved ones and, even worse, could not be together in an Italian restaurant and drink many toasts to their memories. Only 25 people from one large multi-ethnic family could briefly get together for one relative in July. If not for the pandemic, people from Maine to South Carolina would have been at his house for days with food, beer and bourbon to comfort his devoted parents. Maybe we don’t "enjoy" funerals in the way we do a wedding or graduation, but we sure do need them.

Ann Rita D’Arcy,

Huntington Station

Adding light to our darkest days

After reading the article "Dark times worsened" [News, Feb. 5] about the note left for a woman to take down Christmas lights put up by her late father, I felt a deep sadness that someone would be more concerned about lights than the state of the world today. So I have an idea: Maybe we should all leave our lights up and every evening put them on to honor all those who have died because of the coronavirus. It will sent a powerful statement that we on Long Island are with the woman who lost her father and uncle to COVID-19 and are thinking of her, praying for her and remembering all the loved ones who have died.

Thomas McCormick,

St. James

MTA and LIRR should address fraud

Regarding Newsday’s cover headline "LIRR fraud charges: Workers conspire to cheat on OT" [News, Feb. 5], I have lived on Long Island for many years and can’t count the number of times I have seen the same or similar articles. The amount of money the Long Island Rail Road has illegally paid to its employees who have cheated in one way or another (e.g. fraudulent disability; illegal overtime; workers not showing up but someone clocking them in, etc.) might be in the tens of millions of dollars. Why can’t anyone at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority or in LIRR management do something about this? I guess it’s because the money doesn’t come out of their pockets but from the taxpayers’ pockets. They do a really good job in consistently raising fares for various reasons but do nothing about this ongoing fraud and waste.

Harvey Miller,

Jericho