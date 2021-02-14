Government money for funerals are giveaways

Low-income families cannot afford funerals that cost up to $10,000, according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). So, AOC and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer feel that loved ones should have a decent funeral and burial and therefore be reimbursed up to $7,000. So families that had to "stretch" to pay for a funeral because of the pandemic should be reimbursed? How many do not have to "stretch" to pay for a funeral? What else should be given away? Once again, hard-working Americans should keep working, but why? Seems to me that it is beneficial to be unemployed, and receive the giveaways.

Ilene Curtis,

Nissequogue

Don’t forget about live performers

"U.S. job losses lopsided" [News, Jan. 10] correctly states that the restaurant, hospitality and entertainment industries have borne the brunt of the layoffs resulting from the pandemic. However, it should be pointed out that only one of those industries has been treated unequally and unfairly by New York State. After the initial lockdown in spring, restaurants, bars and casinos were allowed to reopen with restricted capacities. Meanwhile, theaters and concert halls remain completely shut down, even after having made socially distanced alterations to their seating arrangements. And reopened clubs and bars — the only remaining lifelines for live music — have been forbidden to even advertise music performances. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the State Legislature have made their position abundantly clear: While all other industries deserve the chance to survive this devastating crisis by being allowed to function in limited forms, the entire entertainment industry — and its practitioners — are not just non-essential, they are expendable. While COVID-19 is indeed a threat which should be taken seriously, it looks like the ecosystem of live music/theater performers and workers can sadly and unnecessarily be added to its ever-increasing list of victims.

Christopher Cuvier,

Ronkonkoma

Private sector would do better on vaccines

My wife had a Jan. 30 vaccine appointment at Jones Beach ["Anger and anxiety on LI over the lack of vaccines," Letters, Jan. 31]. I could not get one until Feb. 11. My wife’s was postponed till Feb. 2 because of cold weather and then again to Feb. 7 and reassigned to Stony Brook. In what universe does it make sense to make couples 75 and older make two trips on different days to sit on two lines for the same 30-second shot? Would any for-profit company do this?

Bruce Berman,

East Northport

The right questions for LIPA’s board

Bill Evans asks many of the right questions ["LIPA’s ownership of future hurricanes," Opinion, Feb. 1] about the future of Long Island’s electric grid. However, we would like to address the facts.

His concerns that we "keep what works and fix what doesn’t" and avoid "repeating the same mistakes" are spot on and at the heart of the LIPA board of trustees’ decision-making process. As we consider all options, it is crucial to recognize that LIPA has never been a fully municipal utility. In 2012, National Grid was contracted to operate the grid, but the utility operated under the LIPA name. While LIPA’s logo was on the trucks and customer bills, National Grid, like PSEG Long Island now, was responsible for utility operations.

As we renegotiate our contract with PSEG, we must also recognize that its failures went beyond communications issues. Investigations have exposed flaws in its management, a lack of transparency, and a contract that doesn’t incentivize good service or hold PSEG accountable to customers. Simply imposing "financial penalties" will not fix those problems or help build public trust.

We are open to all options to provide better service. That includes municipalization, reforming the PSEG contract, or negotiating a new one with a different provider. Keeping all options on the table and weighing the facts will enable us to get the best outcome for customers.

Ralph Suozzi,

Glen Cove

Editor’s note: The writer is chairman of the LIPA board of trustees.

Editorial on point on offshore wind power

The Newsday editorial could not have said it better. "The wind in LI’s sails" [Editorial, Feb. 10] hit all the marks on how we are poised to move ahead spectacularly with offshore wind power, why the time must be immediate, and how this renewable energy could be not only an economic boon for Long Island and New York state, but could put us in a national leadership position in the industry. Thank you.

President Joe Biden is following Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s ambitious agenda to develop offshore wind in a major way. Our previous president had hit the brakes on offshore wind, preventing the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management from doing its job. Instead, President Biden has recruited a former Cuomo aide to lead the agency.

Barring local NIMBY opposition, the way is now clear. Offshore wind is the future of powering our homes and fighting climate change.

Jenna Inglese,

Stony Brook