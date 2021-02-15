Suffolk and Nassau cops are dedicated civil servants

"Cops who cover up for other cops" [Opinion, Feb. 10] focused on two rare and disturbing incidents from a decade ago. This administration, as well as that of my predecessor, strengthened the procedures for reporting misconduct while it increased transparency in the investigative process. We also strengthened the Internal Affairs Bureau by adding investigators and reducing backlog.

Our officers have a duty to intervene when they witness officer misconduct. Since 2017, internal referrals of transgressions have increased. In 2019, a department supervisor discovered a theft of time by a subordinate and brought it to IAB for investigation; he was then arrested and charged.

While instances of officer misconduct should be identified and reported, it is also important to enable, support and educate officers on how to intervene to prevent misconduct. This critical shift in culture supports peer intervention to prevent harm, avoid mistakes and promote officer health and wellness by recognizing a fellow officer who may be struggling.

Project ABLE (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement) offers the critical training to departments around the country. We are committed to creating a culture of active bystandership and peer intervention through policy, training, support and accountability.

I am impressed by the professionalism and dedication of the members of the Suffolk County Police Department. And, this administration is committed to ethical, fair and just policing.

Geraldine Hart,

Yaphank

Editor’s note: The writer is the commissioner of the Suffolk County Police Department.

The Nassau County Police Department is comprised of highly trained professionals, who are dedicated to serving our residents. The NCPD is committed to fostering an environment in which its members respect and support fellow officers. However, this in no way translates to a police force that condones what Lane Filler’s column describes as a "cover-up culture."

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and I are steadfast in our pledge to increase transparency. Accordingly, and as previously reported, the NCPD will soon launch a body-worn camera program. We are confident that the cameras will be a valuable tool for investigations into allegations of misconduct and are equally confident that this program will benefit both our communities and officers.

The men and women of the NCPD, who proudly serve our county, will not have their reputations tarnished by a few officers who engage in behavior contrary to the values of the department. The NCPD is fortunate that incidents such as those described in the column are an anomaly and not representative of the good work done by the department. The men and women in the department are ready to serve with honor and transparency.

Patrick J. Ryder,

Mineola

Editor’s note: The writer is the commissioner of the Nassau County Police Department.

Governor should step up on vaccines

Kudos to Nassau County Legislature Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) for asking Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to open a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Nassau Coliseum ["Nicolello: Put vaccine site at Coliseum," News, Feb. 5]. If the governor can open Yankee Stadium as a vaccination site for Bronx residents, he can use the Coliseum as a mass vaccination site for Nassau residents.

Joe Walters,

New Hyde Park

Our fearless, award-winning governor again is blaming someone else for the problems with the state’s vaccinations — this time, it’s supply, supply, supply, with the federal government at fault again for only supplying 300,000 vaccinations for New York ["Cuomo: NY expects a 5% hike in vaccine supply," News, Feb. 10]. Explain to me that if we are getting only 300,000 vaccinations a week, why is this man constantly adding more and more names to an already overloaded list, causing tremendous problems for New Yorkers. I’m 82 and have lung and heart disease. I’ve had, through my pulmonary doctor, three appointments postponed. Why is this insanity going on in New York?

Joseph Grella,

Huntington Station

All of the following are right to name it the Trump Insurrection: CNN, NBC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Shouldn’t they also name the COVID-19 vaccine the "Trump Vaccine" because he helped make it happen quickly?

Andy Ludmar,

Syosset

The other day, my husband and I received emails from Catholic Health Services of Long Island saying we were eligible to make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. It was unexpected since we had not pursued it. I secured an appointment for me for the following day at Touro College in Bay Shore. Not easily done; it involved inputting an 11-character code — is that a zero or a capital O? I scheduled one for my husband, too, only to be advised his code had been used. It was a completely different code from mine so that wasn’t the problem. Now, I want to cancel my appointment since we both only want vaccinations together. I found no apparent way to cancel. A disappointing outcome.

Marion Engel,

Islip Terrace