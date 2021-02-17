Readers' verdict on Trump impeachment trial

They laid siege on the U.S. Capitol with the expectation of overturning the presidential election by overthrowing Congress and capturing those unfaithful to the cause of then-President Donald Trump. Who told them the election was stolen and they needed to fight to get justice? Who told them the electoral system was corrupt in his opponent’s favor? Who used Twitter, Facebook and the presidential pulpit to spread the big lie for two months? Whose name was on the flags, posters, and lips littered all over the inside and outside of the Capitol grounds? As there is only one answer, one should have concluded, "If his speech caused the breach, you must impeach." The Senate’s 57-43 vote sends the scary message that senators put their jobs ahead of our country ["Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial," News, Feb. 14]. They can try to defend their positions all they want, but they are wrong and America will walk around with its black eye until true patriots are in office.

Bob Bascelli,

Seaford

As a 73-year-old former Republican, I’m at a loss for words. Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio are Trumpers. They are weak and so afraid of former President Donald Trump. Why is that? On the other hand, thank you, Sen. Mitt Romney and the six other Republicans who voted to convict Trump. Where are senators like the late John McCain? The House impeachment managers did an amazing job of proving Trump’s guilt. You would have to not understand English to not believe that. It’s time for term limits and a mandatory retirement age for politicians.

Robert Mirman,

Bayport

Former President Donald Trump didn’t win. America lost.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mary Rossi,

Holbrook

Americans have a right and need to know the full story of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Now that the Senate has acquitted former President Donald Trump, we need an official congressionally mandated federal commission to investigate the riot. The federal commission would be modeled after the 9/11 Commission co-chaired by Tom Kean and Lee Hamilton. It should explore the funding and organization of the rioters, what role the president and others played in promoting the riot, to what degree was this part of a larger strategy on behalf of (and organized by) Trump to overturn the results of the election, and how could American citizens be manipulated to the point where they attacked the Capitol to block the democratic process. America was on the brink of a coup. A complete understanding of what happened may be the only way to prevent a repeat in the future.

Gerry Ring,

Old Bethpage

Is former President Donald Trump the new "Teflon Don"?

Mary McCormick,

East Northport

Our Founding Fathers knew democracy needed a free press as a vanguard against tyranny. To me, the media has chosen to become yellow journalists instead. The impeachment trial did not expose "the fragility of America’s democratic traditions" nor did it show how "close the invaders had come to destroying ... a peaceful transfer of presidential power," as reported by your Associated Press article "Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial" [News, Feb. 14]. That riot was never going to stop President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from assuming power. It might have delayed it but not stopped it. As for "most violent domestic attack" on the Capitol, the AP is wrong again. The 1954 attack by four Puerto Rican nationalists and the 1983 bombing by leftist radicals were far worse. I wish the AP would be fairer because its reporting is hurting our nation by misinforming Newsday readers.

Gregg Freedner,

Ronkonkoma

I am not registered as a Republican or Democrat but am disappointed with the outcome of the impeachment trial. Former President Donald Trump put our government in danger. I admire the courage of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict. I have no respect for those who voted to acquit. It is so apparent that those GOP members are looking out solely for their careers. As such, I believe this acquittal has ruined their careers. They must think Americans are idiots. The world must be laughing at our government.

Linda Gawiak,

Medford

I am a Republican and have primarily voted for Republican candidates such as John McCain and Ronald Reagan for most of my life with two major exceptions. In 2016 and 2020, I voted against presidential candidate Donald Trump but voted for the other Republicans on the ballot. Although I agreed with some of his positions against abortion and for a strong military, I saw Trump as a danger to the country and worried how he would act in a crisis. My worst fears came about in 2020 when Trump downplayed and politicized the need to wear masks during the pandemic. Then he lied to and misled millions of Republicans, convincing them that the election was stolen, and incited the worst of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol. Despite these events, many Republicans still support him. So what do I and other Republicans who do not support Trump do? Well, my voting will change. I will not vote for a Republican candidate at any level — local, state or federal who supports Trump. If that means I will vote mainly for Democrats, so be it.

Robert Murray,

Floral Park

Regardless of your political beliefs, is it not time to stand up for civil decency, respect, honor, fairness, justice and civil education for our youth? When a former president can be treated as a king, without any justice for his actions, it sends a message to all of us that no matter what he said or did, he gets a free pass on all of his activities ["Truth or consequences," Editorial, Feb. 5]. If it were common citizens who yelled "Fire!" in a theater, causing harm or death, those people would be held legally responsible.

Joel Moskowitz,

Plainview

I am not certain if impeaching a departed president is constitutional, but I am certain people need to be held accountable for their actions, especially if lives have been needlessly lost, as at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Besides the Senate’s impeachment trial, the Department of Justice, in investigating the insurrection, should indict everyone involved. That includes the Jan. 6 rally speakers who made false claims of a rigged election without legitimate evidence or facts — Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and then-President Donald Trump. It’s inconceivable to me that our nation’s Founding Fathers did not wish to seek justice in such a case via impeachment and removal during any president’s term or, if involving an out-of-term president, due to actions he implemented in office, with the Department of Justice criminally charging all involved. In the United States, no one should be above the law. Our Founding Fathers’ creation of three separate branches of government — a system of checks and balances — were for good reason. By the way, I am a registered Republican.

Michael Solomon,

Northport