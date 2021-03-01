While the reaction to the insurrection at our Capitol was to lock down and secure the area, it is time to lower the temperature and remove these barriers and relieve the National Guard. It has become clearer that the insurrection was a result of the incitement of former President Donald Trump, coordinated with far-right groups that used the occasion to further foment what had become a mob into a violent siege. These right-wing extremists amplified their strength by using Trump supporters to cover their agenda, as well as to encourage them to attack Capitol Police. Unfortunately, many of those supporters were easily moved to commit violence. But to continue to act like these extremists have any real power to threaten the Capitol gives them the idea they somehow have the power to do so. While these fringe groups are dangerous and represent a continuing threat to our society, I believe they could never mount another Capitol siege without the protection of a mob of Trump supporters to assist and cover for them. So let’s show the country that sanity has been restored and that barriers and troops are no longer needed.

Patrick Ehmann,

Ronkonkoma

Failure to put National Guard on alert

I hear so much contradiction in the current Capitol Hill hearings ["Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence," News, Feb. 24]. The National Guard does well when called upon, but it is not a quick reaction force. There was enough intelligence to warrant a need for the National Guard to be mobilized. That process should have occurred two days before the insurrection. The testimony suggests someone in authority neglected opportunities to notify the military authorities so they could be effectively used.

Terrance Holliday,

Hempstead

U.S. becoming Arsenal of Hope

During most of the previous century, the United States was the Arsenal of Democracy. As a result of recent events, I am hopeful and confident that for this century, the United States will be considered the Arsenal of Hope. First, it is self-evident to anyone who saw the demographics at NASA’s Mission Control during the recent landing of the Mars Perseverance rover, that "opportunity for all" in the United States exists. Second, the recent and exciting news concerning our geometrically expanding ability to manufacture and distribute COVID-19 vaccine is an opportunity to do the type of action the United States did during World War I, World War II and the Cold War, not only for ourselves but also for all of the world. Through the example of our ideals and the ability to manufacture and deliver vaccine throughout the world, historians may record that, for this century, the United States was the Humanities Arsenal of Hope.

Ted Richman,

Jericho

NYRA skirting law with track billboards

If the Department of Transportation wants to take a break from harassing our Native American tribes over their billboard construction in Shinnecock, they can go to Belmont racetrack ["Tribe starts its second billboard," News, Jan. 29]. For years, the New York Racing Association has had trailer truck beds on both sides of the Cross Island Parkway with giant billboards advertising the track. I see it as hubris to skirt the law and desecrate the concept of beauty along our Long Island parkways.

Howie Weinick,

Woodmere

Journalists prevailed, but in what way?

Reader and former journalist Peter W. Jacobs’ arm must be sore from patting on the back all those print and TV journalists ["Overlooking the role of journalists," Letters, Jan. 29]. There’s one thing he can clear up, though: When he writes, "On Jan. 20, journalists ... prevailed," was he referring to journalists "prevailing" by getting what I viewed as their favorite candidate elected by asking questions about President Joe Biden’s favorite ice cream flavor, or, in my opinion, "prevailing" by generally not covering the alleged Hunter Biden laptop story by declaring it "Russian disinformation"? A free press is a blessing. A softball-lobbing, biased one, not as much.

Joe Cesare,

Copiague

Gaming for a vaccine shot is wrong

After many hours online, twice we secured COVID-19 vaccine appointments at a local chain pharmacy. Arriving at the store, twice we have been told no vaccine was available that day — even after store management assured us by phone the night before. Scoring an appointment seems akin to casino machine playing. To "win" one’s choice of date and time for shot 1 seems dependent on the choice for shot 2, or is it? It seems one must score both shots to "win" to get both appointments set. Asking the public to game this vaccine is wrong.

Mary Crump,

Lindenhurst