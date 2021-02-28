Toll increase is fair for those who drive

A reader indicted liberal Democrats regarding the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s proposed 7% toll increase, but I believe an important point was overlooked ["MTA toll increase just the beginning," Letters, Feb. 25]. Toll collections are down, in part because of remote learning and employment. To maintain staff and facilities at current levels, an infusion of funds is necessary. A toll increase is the fairest remedy as it taxes those who use the roads. Another source of funds might be a property or income tax increase. Perhaps the reader would prefer that, or maybe he would prefer the roads to further deteriorate because of MTA layoffs and lack of materials. Sadly, in my view, this Trump-like Republicanism continues to grow in the minds of far-right, knee-jerk conservatives.

Stan Feinberg,

Wantagh

Hold off now on safe, clean energy

State regulators and the energy utilities should immediately stop their costly plans to expand the grid to accommodate additional wind and solar sources ["Cost of upgrading LI’s grid," News, Feb. 24]. We don’t need more safe and relatively clean energy at the moment. What we need is more affordability in the energy we already pay for. Long Islanders pay way more than the national average for energy. We certainly don’t need or want a series of massive statewide energy infrastructure upgrades based on theoretical models. Let’s press pause and see how the energy market develops, especially with new technology. While it’s commendable in theory for the state to aspire to a zero-emissions energy goal by 2035, I suggest we wait at least five years for others in the world to act on reducing energy discharges. New York and the United States have already reduced emissions. In my view, any further action we take now will have no significant global environmental impact while many other countries continue increasing their emissions. It’s time to play hardball, not Chicken Little.

Ray Roel,

East Northport

I am no electrical engineer, but I have lived on Long Island for more than 50 years. A constant of life has been massive power outages every time there is a significant storm. So, before we spend $1.5 billion to convert unreliable fossil energy to unreliable green energy, let’s discuss what might make the grid more reliable. What are the costs of changing to an underground electric delivery system, replacing our overhead wires? What are the advantages and disadvantages? Which one will provide more reliable energy in storms and which one will be more stable in the long run? I don’t know the answers, but I know we need the debate. So, let’s have it before the Long Island Power Authority, the politicians and special interests gear up for the looming $1.5 billion spending spree. And after we have the debate, let’s vote on it.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Louis Sroka,

Plainview

Thank you on my father’s behalf

Thank you, Paula Ganzi McGloin, for the thoughtful, kind words written about interacting with my dad, Richard Brzozinski, a Long Island Rail Road conductor for 36 years on the Babylon line, in the essay "Cheated out of my last LIRR ride". Unfortunately, after retiring in 1997, he passed away in 2019 at age 78 after battling heart disease. The day after her essay was published was Dad’s birthday — incredible timing! He’d be humbled by the attention. He loved Newsday almost as much as the LIRR, and loved the commuters who rode it. He lived a life of service and loved that, too. We need more people like my dad in this crazy world. He was an incredible father, an asset to society. My younger brother, Rick, and I follow the examples my pop gave us as we try to "pay it forward," as he would say. Rick said it seemed like a sign from above that his name was mentioned. He, too, says our dad left this world a better place, noting it does not take much to spread kindness and happiness — just a smile and a kind "Good morning" can be all it takes. A lesson we all should learn.

Brad Brzozinski,

Blue Point