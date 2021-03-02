Fire DeJoy to get mail running better

What is happening with the mail? I just received a Christmas card sent before Christmas on Feb. 26. Over the past few months, I have not received my mortgage payment, car insurance bills and several charge card bills. It’s about time Louis DeJoy, former President Donald Trump’s postmaster general, is fired for creating this mess. We need the full service of our U.S. Postal Service returned to the way it was.

Joseph Rella,

Farmingdale

Weighing the Cuomo harassment story

It is one thing for Newsday editorial writers to favor Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the Democratic Party, but it is another when this apparent favoritism appears to cause distortion in the reporting of news ["Harassment allegations," News, Feb. 25]. Newsday readers had to go to page 12 to find the article on former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan leveling claims of sexual harassment against the governor. This followed prior pages with stories about Amazon building another warehouse and the dismantling of TWA Flight 800 wreckage (an event that happened nearly 25 years ago). A sitting governor already under fire regarding COVID-19 numbers and for alleged bullying of elected officials now gets an accusation of sexual harassment that even members of his own party are listening to deserves front-page coverage.

Robert Leonardo,

Rockville Centre

No one should have to endure sexual harassment ["AG asked to probe claims against gov," News, Feb. 26]. I am no fan of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, but I find it amusing that supporters of former President Donald Trump are so willing to believe the first accusation about Cuomo but did not believe the more than two dozen women who came forward to accuse Trump.

Judy Hanson,

Fort Salonga

Criticism of Cuomo is unwarranted

I am sick of reading the criticism of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for his handling of nursing homes and COVID-19 ["No point in arguing over facility deaths," Letters, Feb. 23]. None of us had a crystal ball: He was trying to protect seniors from being rejected from nursing homes. When there were no beds in hospitals, he directed nursing homes not to accept seniors if they could not care for them. I watched Cuomo during the beginning days of the pandemic. He was a calm voice, informing us of resources and facts. I thanked God every day Cuomo was our governor during those early troubled times to get New York through this nightmare.

Mary McKenna,

North Bellmore

Zeldin shouldn’t run for governor

After reading about Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) possibly running for governor in 2022, I am dismayed ["Zeldin ‘listening’ on governor run," News, Feb. 25]. We need a governor for all New Yorkers, like the one we have now. Why would I want Zeldin, who still does not believe our 2020 election was legitimate? Why would I vote for a person who feels that the insurrection of our Capitol was not incited by former President Donald Trump? Or vote for a man who, after seeing the rioters wearing shirts saying Camp Auschwitz and 6MWE (6 million Jews weren’t enough), would not speak out against that? Zeldin should not even think he would get elected after letting down his constituents.

Bonnie K. Ax,

Bay Shore

LIA should select best person to take charge

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character." Newsday’s editorial board opened a good editorial Feb. 26 expounding on the Long Island Association’s need for a new leader who is "A visionary and an advocate who has a powerful voice, is energetic and imaginative, and has an ability to listen and collaborate" ["What the LIA needs in a new leader"]. Unfortunately, the editorial board adds that the LIA should look for "one more quality" after "95 years of having white men lead." Here we are in 2021 and Newsday can’t resist slipping out of bounds, further recommending "a different face at the top." The board ignores the advice, direction and courage of King’s profoundly intelligent words. I hope the LIA has the guts to follow most of the editorial board’s advice and ignore its racist recommendation. I recommend LIA choose the best person for the job.

John Condon,

Huntington Station

Mars leads way with better technology

Every once in a while, a letter or opinion emerges questioning NASA expenditures versus social spending ["Mars expedition leaves kids behind," Letters, Feb. 25]. Our children can go to school and learn about ancient technology, or this country can lead the world and stay ahead on technology. I just had a shoulder replacement, and I have dental implants. Some neighbors drive Teslas, some hybrid Toyotas. We all have cellphones with advanced battery technology. Little of this would be possible without NASA or the Jet Propulsion Labs. Google "NASA Tech Briefs" and be amazed. Even the poorest of our citizens benefit, and most of all our children, even if to dream of being an astronaut.

Rich Areskog,

East Meadow