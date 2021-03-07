Cuomo allegations draw reactions from readers

Not too long ago, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s exemplary leadership amid a raging pandemic with nearly daily briefings was a confidence and trust booster to most New Yorkers as the state had the highest number of infections and deaths, overwhelming New York. His dynamic leadership style had amassed a global following. However, the recent sexual harassment claims, including by two former aides, are deeply concerning and need to go through an independent review. It is hoped the state attorney general will ensure that an impartial investigation is conducted thoroughly to determine the credibility of these charges. It’s time that Cuomo does "walk the talk" in acknowledging zero tolerance for any kind of sexual harassment at any workplace, even if it’s in the governor’s office, and ensuring it’s investigated fairly and transparently. In his own words, "Nobody is above the law," and that is a universal law for all Americans.

A.M. Karnik,

Woodside

The one question that no one has asked Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is, as the father of three daughters, how would he feel if someone spoke or acted with them as he is being accused of behaving?

Rich Corso,

Oceanside

Unless or until he is indicted on a felony charge, I urge Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to serve out his term. Noncriminal bad behavior can be judged by the voters at the ballot box. He is overseeing the final phases of the COVID-19 crisis so he should resist the pressure to resign and finish the job. Whether he is viable for reelection is a different issue.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

David Bishop,

Babylon

Editor’s note: The writer is a former Suffolk County Democratic legislator.

I want it known that in my seven decades of life, I am a woman who knows the difference between a man getting out of line and sexual harassment. After a few more decades of life, in my view, these women will sadly understand that this "harassment" is low on the list of unhappy events in their lives.

Helene Hahn,

Bellmore

Based on the past five years, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s sexual harassment problem should qualify him to be the next Republican Party nominee for president.

Myron Rushetzky,

Woodside

With all the problems the governor is facing, could this mean there will be no Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Bridge in New York State’s future?

Wayne Mortak,

West Babylon

God bless Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo! He did the impossible. He’s making Mayor Bill de Blasio look good.

Rob Ryan,

Long Beach

OK, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is known to be not nice. But he saved many lives battling COVID-19. New York leads the nation in beating down the virus. He’s made mistakes but took this state from worst to best. The job’s not done — people with comorbidities aren’t getting vaccinated, which needs correcting ASAP. I don’t like Cuomo, won’t vote to reelect him, don’t want him in any higher office, but we need him to get us through this pandemic. Yes, he’s a bully and a boor and should be censured for it. He doesn’t seem to have committed any crimes, but his level of ethics and morality seem questionable. His actions remind us we need a solid ethics law and must change state law to not require the governor to give the attorney general permission to investigate him. This is a statewide issue, not federal, not congressional. So when I hear our congressmen talking about it, I feel disgusted. Hearing Democrats condemning Cuomo while saying nothing about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s dropping all COVID-19 mandates and opposing any mandates for Texas energy companies to winterize their facilities disgusts me, too. Get your priorities straight.

Ron Troy,

East Northport

Informative and hilarious fast food reviews

Scott Vogel’s article "A fish expedition," which evaluated fish sandwiches at six fast-food restaurants, was both hilarious and informative [exploreLI, Feb. 25]. Articles like these make me appreciate Newsday even more.

Steven Berner,

Miller Place

Sad but hopeful about King’s speech

I was encouraged to read the positive impact that Vice President Kamala Harris’ election has had on young women on Long Island ["Aiming high," exploreLI, March 3], but upon reflection, I find myself saddened that we have not progressed more as a society that they need role models based on gender and race. It’s been 57 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s "I Have a Dream" speech, hoping that his daughters would live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I look forward to a day like this when we can focus more on character and what is in a person’s heart than what a person looks like. Let’s keep working together to make that happen.

John McKeown,

Massapequa Park

Reducing services discourages riders

The Long Island Rail Road has debated for months whether to increase fares ["LIRR cutting service again starting March 8," News, March 3]. Ridership is down significantly because of the pandemic. Therefore, there was concern that raising fares could result in discouraging the expected return of LIRR commuters. As the economy begins to reopen, however, within two weeks of announcing no increases in fares, thereby setting the agenda to encourage riders to return, LIRR management announces service reductions that impact a tremendous number of its riders’ daily commutes. Effective March 8, when the reduced services go into effect, my commute will increase almost one hour a day. How do reduced services and longer train rides encourage riders to return?

Michael Fagan,

East Islip

Recall women’s achievements

Let’s recognize the accomplishments of women in history who left this world a better place than they found it ["Public invited to Women’s History Month events," News, March 1]. They paved the way for women today to take any path in life, pioneers pursuing frontiers in all fields — business, education, arts, science. They foresaw a better America for women today. I applaud the women pioneers who took different paths where no women of their day went before. With March being Women’s History Month, let’s remember and reflect on these heroic women. "We’ve come a long way, baby!"

Susan Marie Davniero,

Lindenhurst