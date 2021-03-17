Body cams don’t merit extra pay

Noel DiGerolamo, Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association president, states that police officers should be paid more for wearing body cameras because they are doing an "additional service" ["Policing on LI: Transparency denied," News, March 14]. I do not agree for the following reasons: 1) Body camera use has become ubiquitous and is simply part of police officers’ equipment today; 2) It provides an unbiased view to protect the public from false allegations; 3) It protects police from false allegations; 4) If it truly helps to protect good officers from bad people, why make it about money? This provides the most accurate view of events as they unfold. If a situation goes awry, does the Suffolk PBA president really want to rely on hoping someone takes a video or that a surveillance camera is around? Does this serve the best interests of his members? Or the public they serve?

Scott Schubert, Dix Hills

One rogue officer changed LI outlook

Both the Nassau County and Suffolk County police departments had been considered by many to be good departments — until May 25 ["Police reform plan unveiled," News, March 12]. Both had the support of many in the communities they served, with the crime rate decreasing each year. Of course, neither department was problem-free — no governmental organization is. Then, on May 25, a rogue Minneapolis police officer caused the death of George Floyd. Minneapolis is more than 1,200 miles away from Long Island, and more than 600,000 police officers are in the United States. Because of one officer’s action that day, suddenly the NCPD and SCPD are apparently no longer doing their jobs properly, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

John Fallon, Kings Park

Editor’s note: The writer was a lieutenant in the Nassau County Police Department for the last 20 years of a 37-year career.

In the Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force Draft Report, it appears the only oversight of the police department and its members will be the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission. All members of the commission are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the county executive, who accepts significant political donations from the same police department. The Suffolk County Legislature has some measure of control over these appointments, but nearly all these Legislature members also accept significant political donations from these same police unions. In my view, this plan will not inspire public confidence that any independent oversight will take place in Suffolk County any time soon.

Daniel G. Rodgers, Southampton

I’ll gladly forego my stimulus check

A reader asked about Republicans taking the new stimulus money ["GOP supporters: Why take stimulus money," Letters, March 12]. I will gladly forego my check. I couldn’t believe the huge smiles on politicians’ faces as they announced its passage. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed it as a great day for America. Doesn’t anyone care about the deficit or the inevitable consequences of increasing our national debt? It does have to be paid. Interest on the debt is almost $400 billion a year and increasing. No wonder with the spending coming out of Washington. Every president and Congress from both parties for the past 50 years has increased the debt, including former President Bill Clinton, who relied on Social Security’s surplus to balance the books. Printing money is not the answer because that will lower the dollar’s value, which hurts all of us but hurts the poor the most. The unemployed and people whose financial situation changed for the worse since the pandemic should get the stimulus. For the good of the country, most others shouldn’t, and plenty of those others are in that bill.

John Chiappino, Smithtown

Why does Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell repeatedly refer to the COVID-19 relief package as the "worst piece of legislation" he’s ever seen? Isn’t he insulting and disparaging millions of Americans’ ability to climb out of this year-long abyss? Does his heart ache at the trauma of the unemployed, those who lost their businesses and those whose hearts have been broken from the loss of loved ones? Is McConnell the spokesman for his recalcitrant colleagues who fail to notice the food lines of thousands going hungry every day, virtually everywhere in America? Does his naysaying negate the need for commerce and schools to open safely with fully vaccinated Americans? Where is their sense of urgency and compassion? Their philanthropy is locked in their campaign chests. When polls show that 75% of Americans of every stripe fully support the relief package, would McConnell and his 49 Republican senators be more supportive if President Joe Biden had called it the Biden/McConnell Plan?

Kathleen Young, Blue Point