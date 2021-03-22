School bus cameras will hardly help

Like the failed school zone "speeding" cameras, using cameras on school buses to trap drivers who pass a stopped school bus is a solution to a nonexistent problem ["Suffolk school bus camera program to start Monday," News, Feb. 26].

I’ll bet cases of children injured by drivers who pass stopped school buses are few to none. Just as I believe there have been no cases of children injured by vehicles traveling at normal speed in school zones.

To me, legislators pass laws that look good but only inconvenience people, then double down when prudent residents "violate" the useless law.

Albert Savoy,

Huntington

For another few weeks, you can pass a stopped school bus with the stop sign clearly visible and walk away with a mailed warning. This has always been against the law. Why do I feel that people who break the law usually seem to get a free pass?

Rich Sundermier,

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rockville Centre

Tax relief shifts burden to taxpayers

Richard Murdocco, in my view, misses an essential point in his op-ed "A myopic view of LI development" [Opinion, March 17]. These developments all receive property tax reductions. Public schools are primarily funded through property taxes. School districts are therefore great supporters of development which brings new business, new activity and new tax revenue to the school district. This relationship is upended when tax relief is granted to developers of new projects. This result serves only to increase the tax burden on current taxpayers while increasing the developer’s profit. Murdocco is correct that school districts have no voice in the tax decisions impacting property taxes. The political silencing of the organizations that receive the majority of property taxes is absurd. This inequity, and the financial consequences, came home to me as a member of the Garden City school board. When a housing development was proposed for our village, the developer received substantial tax relief. The school district attempted to negotiate a payment in lieu of taxes with the developer to prevent shifting the tax burden to current taxpayers. The developer refused.

Robert G. Martin,

Garden City

Hear no good, see no good, speak . . .

Former President Ronald Reagan is oft quoted to have said the Republicans’ top rule is speak no ill of your fellow Republicans and present positive alternatives based on fiscal restraint.

The current party seems to have modified this to never say anything nice about Democrats, even if they show fiscal restraint. In "Report: $75M Nassau surplus" [News, March 3], Legis. C. William Gaylor III (R-Lynbrook) said, "This money should have been spent on our residents." Two paragraphs later, we see the national GOP is opposed to helping municipalities in the relief bill, branding it a "bailout" of fiscally irresponsible towns and cities. Reflexive partisan sniping shows how unserious Reagan’s former party is about cooperative governing. To use a positive story like this as a reason to gripe that the government is not spending enough taxpayer money rings hollow. The current Republican Party, to me, has no coherent governing philosophy, so its only option is to be the party of contrarians. I will wait for the serious Republican Party to make a comeback — the one focused on good governance and cooperation even when in the minority — before I consider supporting it again.

Michael Hunt,

Franklin Square

County commission not appointed

I believe that certain incorrect statements were made by reader Daniel G. Rodgers in his March 17 opinion ["One rogue officer changed LI outlook," Letters]. The 15 volunteer members of the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission are nominated by the county executive and not "appointed."

In my 28 years as commission chair, and to my knowledge during the previous years since the commission was established, no member of the commission was ever asked or forced to resign by a county executive.

I do believe that according to the bylaws, this is not even possible. Also, the county Legislature does not have "some means of control." Rather, it is the body that must confirm the nominations of all members, bringing a proper balance of executive and legislative branches of government in selecting new commission members.

I don’t know whether the commission is the proper body to oversee police department complaints, but I do know the commission and its members are above question and would, along with the incredibly devoted staff, fulfill their responsibility with honor.

By the way, the commission’s executive director, currently Dawn Lott, is selected and hired by the commission, not the county executive.

Rabbi Steven Moss,

Holbrook