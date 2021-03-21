Mixed reader reactions about Cuomo

We need to slow down, take a deep breath, and let the system take its course with the allegations surrounding Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ["Major Dems join chorus urging Gov to go," News, March 13].

To me, the lynch mob mentality that was instigated by our own Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand that drove Al Franken out of his Minnesota Senate seat has once again taken over any sense of decency and respect for the system.

Most of the legislators, state and federal, calling for Cuomo’s resignation are attorneys. If they were defense attorneys for an individual accused of a wrongful act, the first statement they would make in their client’s defense is that a person is entitled to a fair hearing and due process.

Why are the Democrats so quick to judge unsubstantiated allegations, some as much as 20 years old, along with an avalanche of, so far, unsubstantiated additional charges? I’m not defending the governor; however, it is not a well-kept secret that he is a demanding boss, perhaps a bully, to those around him, including his cabinet.

Does that conduct rise to the level of resignation or impeachment? Perhaps we should allow the attorney general and the impeachment committee to answer the question and allow a rational judgment to be made.

James P. Kelly,

Huntington

Editor’s note: The writer is an adjunct professor of political science at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

Reader Thomas Saracco conflates dating behaviors with inappropriate workplace behavior ["Taking sides on Cuomo," Letters, March 14]. By state law, these encounters are strictly prohibited in the workplace, as outlined by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s own sexual harassment policy.

These were not women looking for a date. They were employees in the workplace allegedly made to feel uncomfortable by their boss, arguably the most powerful person in New York State.

The burden is on the perpetrator of the behavior, not on the person who is forced to endure the harassment.

Keith Scott,

Centerport

Editor’s note: The writer is director of education for The Safe Center LI, a nonprofit victim service agency in Bethpage.

Before Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand jumped on the bandwagon to take down Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for accusations of sexual harassment, they should have reviewed his history of accomplishments for the people of New York State and allow him the due process he deserves.

It is shameful and wrong to dismiss the achievements and sacrifices of a lifetime of public service based upon allegations that may or may not be true and that may or may not rise to the level of criminal action. There is a line between inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment, and it may not even be that fine.

Does kissing a young woman’s hand and saying, "Hey, sweetheart," rise to the level of sexual harassment? Does cupping someone’s cheeks or holding a woman around the waist while posing for pictures at a party? Does every interaction that can possibly be twisted or construed as sexual in nature mean that Cuomo’s actions and intentions were debasing or nefarious?

The investigation should be allowed to play out before another person of authority puts his or her two cents in.

Dawn Berman,

Roslyn

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo shouldn’t resign. Did former President Donald Trump resign after more than 20 women accused him? Nothing done, not even an investigation. After leaving office, Trump advisers said he was plotting revenge against those who didn’t support him. Foes like Cuomo?

With Cuomo out and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) — considering a gubernatorial run — in, there likely would be a pardon for Trump and family in New York State. Is Trump behind this?

Yes, all women should be heard. A woman who claims he put his hands under her blouse didn’t file a police report? Another, aides say, is a known antagonist. A photo of his hands on a woman’s cheeks, taken with her phone by a friend — a setup? Trump has silenced women before with money. Were these women bought by him to file claims? "He said, she said" cannot be disproven. Money is a powerful incentive.

Nursing homes? Hospitals needed COVID-19 patients out to have available beds. Where were they to go except back to the nursing homes? COVID-19 was supposedly brought in by staffers, not residents. Is Cuomo perfect? No, of course not. But resign before an investigation? Certainly not. Remember, innocent until proven guilty.

Barbara Diamond Obstgarten,

Port Jefferson Station

If Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is found to be culpable regarding the accusations made by the women he is alleged to have harassed, we likely can expect lawsuits. Who would be on the hook for the payouts, the governor or John Q. Public?

Peter Kelly,

Medford

A reminder of a time long past

With his bizarre shawl, is Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo channeling the late Genovese crime boss Vincent "The Chin" Gigante, who feigned insanity to fend off the feds ["Major Dems join chorus urging Gov to go," News, March 13]?

Mike Quane,

South Hempstead

We need safe, clean energy now

Two readers advocated for waiting on safe, clean energy for Long Island ["Hold off now on safe, clean energy," Letters, Feb. 28]. Long Island has the sixth-highest carbon dioxide emissions per total energy output in the United States. Upstate New York has the lowest. We need to move forward quickly to upgrade our electric grid to accommodate more wind and solar.

Tell a child with asthma to wait five more years, or an aging parent with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Some may not be around in five years to enjoy that cleaner air. Reliability and cost have been cited as reasons. Battery backup storage is included in the upgrade plan and would make the grid more reliable.

What price would a parent put on not having to run to school when a child has an asthma attack, or paying for emergency room care, or costing an employer lost productivity, or chancing being fired for excessive absences?

These projects also will create well-paying jobs that may enable younger people to stay here and contribute money to our tax burden, which grows heavier as our population ages. For many reasons, we need to upgrade our electric grid to accommodate all forms of renewable energy.

Jenny Strandberg,

Huntington Station

Beware the battle of the sexes

I believe it’s only a matter of time until Newsday cancels The Lockhorns cartoon for its traditional and antiquated roles of men and women ["Seuss, too? Cancel culture goes too far," Letters, March 5].

Mitch Rakita,

Lake Grove