A weighty issue at the grocery store

Maybe it’s a good thing food costs are going through the roof ["Higher food, gas costs drive up area prices," LI Business, April 14]. We are a nation of obese overeaters, not to mention unhealthy because of our poor choices. Now maybe we will eat less and choose more wisely.

Marie Scalafani, Holbrook

Anti-gun fans offer false talking points

A reader wrote, "Compare this with assault weapons such as an AR-15 which can shoot upwards of 400 to 600 rounds per minute" ["Let’s get rid of assault weapons," Letters, April 13]. Uninformed writers offer a false talking point from the anti-gun crowd. AR-15 is the nomenclature for an Armalite rifle model No. 15.

AR-15s are semiautomatic, which means they fire a single round each time the trigger is pulled. The rate noted by the reader is 10 rounds per second, which is actually nine times the fire rate for any civilian-available weapon. The Bushmaster AR-15 XM15-E2S has a maximum effective rate of fire of 45 rounds per minute. The recent Texas mass shooting was carried out with a pistol.

People who continue to promote false narratives don’t usually take the shooter into account. They blame the weapon. When a reckless or drunken driver takes lives on the roadway, we don’t ask politicians to outlaw certain models of cars. Writers should not believe the hype and educate themselves.

William Healy, Baldwin

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the National Rifle Association.

I certainly hope that the writer of the "assault weapons" letter was consistent. Did she write her letter with a quill pen on parchment and have it delivered to Newsday by horseback? I bet she didn’t.

Technology changes. The Confederates called the 16-shot, .44-caliber 1860 Henry Rifle the gun "that could be loaded on Sunday and fired all week." And semi-automatic magazine-fed sporting rifles have been offered by both Remington and Winchester for more than a century. Mass killings (defined by the FBI as three or more people) were rare but have risen, perhaps not coincidentally, since more frequent paroles of violent offenders and the closing of mental institutions in the latter part of the 20th century.

Of course, federal law foolishly prohibiting the inclusion of names of the mentally ill on the gun background checklist to protect their privacy doesn’t help.

Richard H. Staudt, Mount Sinai

Georgia law makes it harder to vote

A reader wrote that he supports "100% the voting law that Georgia passed" ["Error by baseball on All-Star Game move," Letters, April 7]. Is he sure he agrees 100% on everything that passed? What about not allowing a person waiting on a voting line to be given something to eat or drink? Does that sound well-intended?

What about stopping voting early before people get out of work, preventing them from casting a ballot? Those two nonpolitical things disturb me, let alone some of the political doozies. They didn’t even try to hide that they’re trying to stifle the vote of a certain demographic part of the population. Regarding corporations interjecting themselves into public policy, they are not reacting to the law’s politics but to the law’s prejudice. The law doesn’t make it easier to vote. It makes it harder.

Stuart Becker, Long Beach

NFL took a stand on racism in 1946

A reader said baseball, with Jackie Robinson, was the only sport that "took such a stand for racial equality," in 1947 ["All-star switch stirring passions," Letters, April 11].

The NFL’s Los Angeles Rams also took a stand for racial equality, in 1946, employing Kenny Washington and, soon thereafter, Woody Strode, who later on appeared in several motion pictures.

Joe Kurtz, Commack

Irony in dark clothes of ‘luminary’

Had the salutatorian chosen to express herself by donning a headband with the Confederate flag or swastika earrings, I presume there would be a collective uproar demanding the removal of these symbols of hate ["Academic luminary is picture of confidence," News, April 7].

But pentagram earrings and devil horns associated with the occult get not only a free pass but gushing adulation? Did Newsday see its own irony in describing the Mattituck graduate as a "luminary" (giving off light) despite the dark clothing, makeup and occultist jewelry?

Amanda Bonagura, Floral Park

Has Newsday gone a bit too batty?

You provided 4 1⁄2 pages on how wonderful bats are, but not a single mention of SARS-CoV-2 or any other bat-borne disease ["Keeping an eye on the bats," LI Life, April 11]?

Mary Roccanova, Hicksville