Every Memorial Day, members of scout troops, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars have placed American flags alongside veterans’ graves at All Saints Cemetery in Great Neck.

The flags were placed in metal stakes next to headstones. Sadly, over the winter, all of the veterans markers were taken away, making it difficult for us to identify graves.

We need help in restoring the markers. If you know of a veteran buried at All Saints Cemetery, please email the Great Neck Memorial Day Parade Committee at gnparades@gmail.com. We would need a letter from a relative outlining a veteran’s years of service and military branch.

We look to the community to help us honor and remember our fallen veterans for their service.

Donald Panetta,

New Hyde Park

Editor’s note: The writer is a leader of Scouts BSA Troop 10 in Great Neck.

Retirees intent on moving out of NY State

Since 1991, I have counseled members of the NYPD about retirement. Past reasons given for retiring ranged from low pay to starting a new career.

However, in the past five years, a new reason has replaced all others as the primary reason for retiring: wanting to move out of New York State because as retirees they won’t be able to afford to live here. They especially cite property taxes, and the cost of living in general.

Certainly that reason is not limited to the NYPD. Our state politicians had better wake up before it’s too late.

Joseph Maccone,

Westbury

Editor’s note: The writer, a retired police officer, is a retirement counselor for the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.

A generous gesture in honor of mothers

Seven friends and I — all grandmothers, as it happens — were having lunch at a restaurant in Bethpage on May 13. When I collected money from everyone to pay for our meal ($163, including the tip) and signaled our waiter, he said, “Your bill has been paid by a young gentleman who was having lunch with his mother.” The other diner said he wanted to pay for our lunch in honor of Mother’s Day.

What a remarkable young man! I’m sorry I didn’t ask for his name. We all hugged and thanked him, and told his mother that she has raised a wonderful son. God bless them both.

Patricia Considine,

Bethpage