Just Sayin': Why is nudity tolerated on Fire Island?

On a recent visit to Fire Island, I was taken aback by the nudity I observed. I am a lifelong Long Islander and avid beachgoer. I had heard that Lighthouse Beach, a narrow strip east of Robert Moses State Park Field 5, was known for nude sunbathing. But that was ended in 2013 by the Fire Island National Seashore after complaints about lewd behavior.

Although I was sitting well west of the Fire Island Lighthouse, I saw no attempt to shield others from the display. There were nude sunbathers among the families who came to the beach expecting a level of modesty.

This is a public beach, so why is this behavior not being monitored? I would like to think I speak for most beachgoers when I say, please cover up!

Lucy Crennan,

Sayville

Keep the Christmas spirit all year long

Earlier this summer, I saw “Christmas in July” advertising by retailers on television, radio and other media, with price reductions aimed at getting you to buy products now to avoid the holiday rush.

Another thing people do at Christmas is give to the less fortunate. I think that’s wonderful, but, these same people get hungry all year round.

I know July has passed, but how about helping out those who aren’t as fortunate with a donation to a food bank or other charity?

Timothy McCarthy,

Greenport

How much to fix signs at the Cuomo Bridge?

Many people did not wish to see the Tappan Zee Bridge renamed the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Now, news reports say that many signs leading to the bridge must be redone or replaced because the “M” for middle name is omitted cq . Can Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo tell us how much this is going to cost motorists and/or taxpayers?

It’s still the Tappan Zee Bridge to me!

Bruce Temple,

New Hyde Park