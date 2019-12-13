Happy with regular care at VA hospital

I enlisted in the Army right after college in 1968 and served for two years at a NATO base in the Netherlands. In the early 1990s, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Northport invited me go there for well-patient visits, even though I do not have a service-connected disability. My experience has been postive.

I go there about twice a year, but also for vaccinations and an occasional visit with a podiatrist. A primary care nurse always calls weeks ahead to remind me of my visits. When I show up, my wait is never longer than 10 minutes. The nurse reviews my medical history, confirms my prescriptions and doses, takes my vital signs and asks if I need anything. Then Dr. Edwin Oberstein, an internist whom I have seeing for about eight years, does a comprehensive physical and updates my records. This can take a while, as I have been through three grueling cancers in the past 12 years (I was treated for these at other hospitals.)

From receptionist to nurse to doctor, every person I encounter is pleasant and considerate. With all the bad press the VA in general and some particular VA facilities get, I never forget the good care I receive in Northport.

Kevin Thompson, Northport

Where did my four letters go?

In September, I mailed five letters. To date, only one has made it to its destination. I went to the post office twice to inquire about the letters, but I was unable to get a clear answer. I called my bank because the letters had checks enclosed. I was told I would have to pay to stop payment on each check.

This has shaken my confidence in the Postal Service. I would like to see each letter scanned for tracking.

Roland Johnson, Elmont

Democracy requires respect for people, ideas

Democracy is hard work and it requires a lot from those who participate in it.

Democracy requires people to respect those with views that differ from theirs and people who don’t look like them. It asks us as citizens to be able to sift through large amounts of information and process the good from the bad, the true from the false. It requires thoughtfulness, discipline and logic.

Unfortunately, in this modern mass society, a lot of people act and vote blindly. We as a people are much better than what is taking place in politics and society today. Listen and help one another. You might be the next one who needs it.

Steve Claus, East Northport