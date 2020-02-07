For motorists on LI, bumpy travel on Northern State Parkway

I travel back and forth from Farmingdale to Queens weekdays for work. I cannot believe the disaster that is the Northern State Parkway. Nassau is one of the richest counties in the country, and this is what we have to drive on. The pot holes are crazy. If they are filled, the workers put the tar down and do not flatten them. The bumps and the holes are an embarrassment to Long Island, and damage cars and tires.

I drove the Long Island Expressway to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge onto the Staten Island Expressway and the roads were in better shape than the NSP. What is going on when the BQE is smoother than the NSP? Where are my taxes going? Someone needs to do something about the NSP and its off ramps.

Frustrated in Farmingdale!

Roxanne Santoro-Navarro,

Farmingdale

Handling oversized traffic on SSP

Another oversized vehicle tractor trailer recently snarled traffic on the Southern State Parkway.

This happens all too often. How hard is it to correct this?

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I travel from Route 111 westbound every day for work. There are signs about one foot by two feet posted a few feet in front of each overpass that posts the clearance height. An oversized vehicle traveling the speed limit would never have time to read the sign and react. Who’s idea was that? If a motorist passes the sign of clearance stating 11 feet 4 inches and the next overpass sign says 11 feet 6 inches, logic dictates that second sign was unnecessary.

Would it not be simple and easy to hang a plastic chain over each entrance at such a height that lets you know you are over height?

Jerry Schappert,

Babylon Village

You can make a difference as a senior

As a senior with time on my hands, and a positive outlook on life, I decided to volunteer at a local nursing home, and I urge others to do the same. I visit residents, enjoy the stories of their youth and family, and share stories about my own experiences.

This is something that is very much needed to ease the boredom of residents. Just make an appointment at the volunteer office and after a brief orientation regarding the health and safety requirements, you will find your days spent with people who really enjoy your company.

You can make your own schedule, maybe a few hours a day for a couple of days a week, more if you have the time, but do it. I promise that you will meet nice people and add a measure of thankfulness that you are able to move around instead of sitting around.

Roy Steiner,

Central Islip