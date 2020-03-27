NYS must help protect its immigrants

Because many elements of the federal government are attacking immigrant communities, New York must support the communities to help them thrive. An important step forward is to invest in these communities with New York Immigration Coalition’s proposed Promise Package, a state budget request that has three components.

First, it seeks to invest $5 million to help refugee resettlement agencies more fully serve the refugees already in their communities. Since many of our resettled refugees live upstate, this would definitely help that region’s long-term population loss and help to reinvigorate local economies.

Second, it requests $25 million for adult literacy education. These invaluable services were cut last year. Restoring funding will give people the ability to better support their families and communities.

Third, it seeks to invest $25 million in immigration services to provide legal support, especially for those facing deportation. Having a lawyer makes a huge difference. Seventy-eight percent of immigrants with lawyers win their cases, versus 15% who don’t have legal help.

The Promise Package would instill a renewed sense of confidence in these communities and offer some hope to our New York neighbors looking for a fair chance.

Phyllis Hartmann,

Bellport

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of Bend the Arc Jewish Action in New York, a progressive group.

Bumper sticker raises question of civility

The political left claims to be the tolerant and fairness group. It continually attempts to label those on the right as the social dividers and antagonists.

Aside from the examples of intolerance set by some of our learning institutions, I continue to see and be the target of the left’s rejection of opinions other than theirs. I have never seen any visible objections to bumper stickers supporting former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, or former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but it seems that a day rarely goes by without my Keep America Great sticker supporting President Donald Trump triggering a derogatory finger salute.

It seems the party of civility reserves that courtesy only for like thinkers.

Joe Ruszczyk,

Kings Park