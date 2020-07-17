Oh, say can you see Boss at NY stadiums?

In April, rocker Bruce Springsteen said he misses baseball and that when the pandemic is over, he plans to take his wife to a game.

Since no fans will be allowed in stadiums, what if both the Mets and Yankees extended Springsteen invitations to sing the national anthem at both home openers? Afterward, he and his wife could sit in the best seats in the house, right behind home plate, as the only two fans in the stadiums. What better way to kick off the abbreviated 2020 baseball season than by having the Boss do something he’s never done — sing the national anthem at a sporting event — for both New York teams.

Eugene R. Dunn, Medford

Anonymous votes could help

I started reading “A Warning” by Anonymous. And I thought about the Federalist Papers and how Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay made our Constitution what it is today. They did this anonymously to keep the dialog on issues rather than the people who wrote them. It seems to me that the huge ideological and political divide in Congress could be changed (somewhat) by keeping votes and other agreements anonymous. But probably not, since each side would know what its party agenda is. At least, though, our representatives could vote their conscience without fear of reprisal.

Steven Richardson, Holbrook

Life is turning fiction into reality

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A dystopian novel has become reality TV. George Orwell, in “Nineteen Eighty-Four: A Novel,” wrote: “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” No additional comment necessary.

Doug Augenthaler, Glen Head