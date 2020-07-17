TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
OpinionLetters

Oh, say can you see Boss at NY stadiums?

Sheryl Crow and Bruce Springsteen perform during the

Sheryl Crow and Bruce Springsteen perform during the 13th annual Stand Up for Heroes at Madison Square Garden in November.   Credit: Getty Images for The Bob Woodruf/Mike Coppola

By Newsday Readers
Print

Oh, say can you see Boss at NY stadiums?

In April, rocker Bruce Springsteen said he misses baseball and that when the pandemic is over, he plans to take his wife to a game.

Since no fans will be allowed in stadiums, what if both the Mets and Yankees extended Springsteen invitations to sing the national anthem at both home openers? Afterward, he and his wife could sit in the best seats in the house, right behind home plate, as the only two fans in the stadiums. What better way to kick off the abbreviated 2020 baseball season than by having the Boss do something he’s never done — sing the national anthem at a sporting event — for both New York teams.

Eugene R. Dunn, Medford

Anonymous votes could help

I started reading “A Warning” by Anonymous. And I thought about the Federalist Papers and how Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay made our Constitution what it is today. They did this anonymously to keep the dialog on issues rather than the people who wrote them. It seems to me that the huge ideological and political divide in Congress could be changed (somewhat) by keeping votes and other agreements anonymous. But probably not, since each side would know what its party agenda is. At least, though, our representatives could vote their conscience without fear of reprisal.

Steven Richardson, Holbrook

Life is turning fiction into reality

A dystopian novel has become reality TV. George Orwell, in “Nineteen Eighty-Four: A Novel,” wrote: “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” No additional comment necessary.

Doug Augenthaler, Glen Head

By Newsday Readers

Columns

A portion of West Hills County Park after Two illegal dumping bills are in the works in Albany. Here are the differences
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks on the Senate Chiusano: How many delegates for Sanders in New York?
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wears a mask O'Reilly: Cuomo vs. Cuomo
The LIPA Power Plant in Northport as seen Filler: Could Northport Power Plant saga be coming to an end?
Signs for the Washington Redskins are displayed outside Filler: Demands to change team name not "political correctness"
Akbar Rogers stands with his lawyers Randy Zelin Marshall: Why public may not see use-of-force report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search