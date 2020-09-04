Let's not remove preexisting conditions

For me, it’s personal. While a pandemic continues to ravage our country, the Trump administration is actively arguing in court to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. I believe there is no “big, beautiful, better” plan in the Republicans’ back pocket. That indeed seems like “fake news.” Two of my siblings have a degenerative muscle disease. One can be born with it or it can develop later. Most babies born with it die within 18 months. A few years ago, a treatment was found. Several times a year, a physician administers this treatment. It stops the degeneration in its tracks, nothing short of a miracle. It’s also ruinously expensive. A lot has been written about preexisting conditions, but not enough about lifetime health care limits. A year of these treatments and my beloved siblings would reach their limit if the ACA is dismantled. Their muscles would start to degenerate again, and babies would die again. If you think the GOP plan would fix that, you didn’t pay attention to that same plan that Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and the late John McCain voted against a few years ago. For me, it’s personal. How about you?

Rosanne Manfredi,

Bay Shore

‘Kindergarten rules’ have saved the world

Education comes from life experiences more than anything. My elementary school learning, especially kindergarten, taught me the majority of life skills needed for success — be kind, faithful, polite, honest and, of course, care for others in all respects. Also, 13 years of public education (mostly vocational); 31⁄2 months of intense military indoctrination — learning how to efficiently kill another human; three months of police academy training and, finally, a bachelor’s degree in human behavioral science. That’s a lot of learning. I’m very distressed and alarmed that the mainstream media — CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Newsday plus Facebook and Twitter, aided by Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, et al., all seem to think I am stupid enough to believe our country is evil and needs drastic reforms. I like “old school,” as we have saved the world from so many calamities by following the “kindergarten rules” that I learned.

Allan Wicklund,

Riverhead