Walkers: Stay on left side of street

With more people walking outdoors for exercise because of COVID-19 and recent reports of automobile accidents involving pedestrians, I hope this letter might save a life. There are right and wrong sides of the street to walk on when there is no sidewalk. The correct side to walk (not bike) is the left side, facing oncoming traffic. This information tip can be found on the NY.gov website, search for "Pedestrian Safety." By walking on the left side, pedestrians can view oncoming traffic and may be able to get out of harm’s way if a drunken or inattentive driver veers toward them. Those who walk on the right-hand side of the street blind trust that drivers passing them are not distracted. I am constantly amazed when I see parents pushing a baby stroller on the incorrect side with no thought of passing cars. They may not be thinking ahead to that baby becoming a teenage driver distracted by a cellphone or friends in the car. Also, if we all follow the same rules of the road, we will avoid face-to-face encounters with walkers on the wrong side of the street and thus avoid unnecessary COVID-19 exposure.

Teresa Halliwell Wollman,

Huntington

Most ancestors were once immigrants

I am a white woman who is almost 80. I am so sad and angry about the hate toward nonwhite people that I’ve seen become so terribly worse these past four years. Telling people of different races they don’t belong here, or they should go back to where they came from, or they should speak English is a disgrace. Not one of us is a true American unless we’re descendants of native Americans. Thus, all of our ancestors came here as foreigners speaking many different languages, and so many never bothered to learn to speak English. So get off your "I belong here and you don’t" high horse and remember — before you tell someone to "go back home" — that way back when, your ancestors were just like them.

Myra Liguori,

Lynbrook

Take your pick: 6 feet or masks?

When Sunday school started at my church, we decided to get serious about wearing masks because of "the children." Here is what happened: While some of us were comfortable with social distancing, now we can’t hear or be heard through the masks. I noticed people getting very close together to talk. Which will it be — six-foot distance or a mask? To me, the combination does not seem to work well.

Gracie Rugile,

Rocky Point