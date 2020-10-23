Consider two types of physical education teachers. Teacher A doesn’t instruct much, distributing basketballs, softball, or badminton or tennis equipment. This teacher lets students play while he or she is in an office with coffee and a computer. This teacher rarely helps students unfamiliar with a sport. While the teacher is in the office, less capable students are bullied or laughed at. Teacher B, however, uses different techniques. This teacher explains a sport, distributes equipment and stays to observe what goes on. This teacher takes aside a weak student and provides five or so minutes of one-on-one instruction. This teacher corrects the students who laugh at someone who cannot properly swing a racket. Sometimes, this teacher recruits a strong student to help improve a weak student. It’s likely that Teacher A or B measures a student’s physical progress as a basis for a grade. Students with one pushup in September should do more in January. It’s also likely that neither teacher provides even 10 or so minutes of strong physical exercise. But I hope more instructors are at least like Teacher B.

Jan Huml,

Bohemia

Mask wearing isn’t a political statement

I am on line at a local store, and the young mother ahead of me has her mask way under her nose and barely on her mouth, and she is on her cellphone. The patron behind me and I comment on this to each other. The young mother tells me I should just stay home and respect her right not to wear a mask. I do respect her right to die but feel horrified for her young son. However, I do not wish to join in her death wish as I would like to see my grandchildren grow up. I don’t want her to take me on her death journey. I doubt she will even read this as I believe not wearing a mask is not a political statement but rather a reflection of one’s intelligence.

Lynn Sevan,

East Meadow