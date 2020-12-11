Let's laud people who get the COVID-19 vaccination

After anyone gets a COVID-19 vaccination, I suggest "I Got the Shot" be worn as a pin, on a baseball cap or T-shirt, or on a car sticker. Ads promoted by prominent celebrities should appear as public service announcements on TV and on social media. The more people who show they got the vaccination, the more people will see that their fellow citizens were not afraid to do so. The end is in sight. Let’s all be members of the second greatest generation and end this horrible pandemic.

Peter Hanson,

Nesconset

Christmas song provides hope for next year

While listening to a later version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," first written in 1943, I noticed how the revised lyrics resonate so profoundly in this holiday season of 2020. Check out lines like "Next year all our troubles will be out of sight" and "Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow," which have so much meaning this year. Could a Ghost of Christmas Past be trying to tell us something? Warning us to keep our holiday gatherings small this year, to be safe and protect each other? Here’s my take: If we keep gatherings little this year, we have a better chance of being around next year to celebrate in a big way with friends and loved ones. Thus, "Faithful friends who are dear to us gather near to us once more."

Joe Gentile,

Melville

Food delivery fees are getting too high

Not for the first time, I recently went online for food delivery with Grubhub or DoorDash. While the restaurants’ prices have increased significantly (perhaps understandably), I believe the "delivery" and other charges have reached an unconscionable level. This is not the driver’s tip — which goes to the person in the car. To me, it is now going to the corporations profiteering from the coronavirus and desires of many to order decent meals for home consumption, thus supporting their local restaurants without the risk of exposure.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Richard M. Frauenglass,

Huntington