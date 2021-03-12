Using Biden's example to help teach kids

Whenever I have a conversation with anyone, I wait for the moment when someone asks, "Can you repeat that?" Through my entire life, I have always either talked too fast to be understood, spoken too loudly without realizing it, or couldn’t get the words out properly — instead, merging multiple words into one.

Back in school when a teacher would ask us to read aloud parts of a book, I, like many others with these disadvantages, would calculate where I would be reading and practice getting the words in my head.

I found President Joe Biden talking on national television about his own history of stuttering incredibly motivating.

This past year, I took the time to practice speaking slowly and quietly. The moment that moved me the most during the presidential campaign was when Biden gave Brayden Harrington, a kid with a stutter whom he met on the campaign trail, a speaker’s slot at the Democratic National Convention.

Using Biden’s example is a perfect opportunity to teach kids about speech impediments; if they understand them, they’re less likely to make fun of other kids’ struggles to speak.

Jared Goerke,

Plainview

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Israel has not withheld COVID-19 vaccines

The letter about the Israeli-Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine controversy needs to be partly debunked concerning Israel’s alleged withholding of vaccines from the Palestinian population in Israel ["Falsely accusing Israel of withholding vaccines," Just Sayin’, March 6]. The facts belie this. The Palestinian Authority, in agreement with the Israelis, would take care of the health concerns in the West Bank and Gaza and has brokered with several vaccine companies to take responsibility for having its own residents inoculated. Despite this, Israel has supplied them with thousands of vaccines and has aided with their distribution. Palestinians in Israel are eligible, and many have already received vaccinations. Of note, Michael Che, on Weekend Update on "Saturday Night Live" recently offered a clearly anti-Israel, anti-Semitic "joke," stating that the rate of COVID-19 vaccines is high in Israel but only for Jews. It is time for the media and some members of Congress to correct their assertions about Israeli-Palestinian relations.

Sherry Kaye,

Huntington

Although the letter on Israeli vaccines said "there are millions of Palestinian citizens of Israel," according to a 2019 estimate by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, roughly 1,890,000 Arab citizens are in Israel, some (but not all) of whom self-identify as Palestinian. He also failed to mention several alleged actions by the Israeli government, including not allowing COVID-19 vaccines to pass a Gaza security checkpoint last month and agreeing to gift vaccines to nations that recognize Israel’s territorial claims.

Matthew Zeidman,

New Hyde Park