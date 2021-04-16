Act during special month for animals

If you own a cherished pet or pets, it would be hard to imagine them living inside a wire-grated cage slightly bigger than their body, never taken for a walk, played with or patted on the head, receiving the barest amount of sustenance to keep them alive.

The sad truth is that these conditions are completely legal at U.S. Department of Agriculture approved and inspected breeding facilities, the places pet store puppies, kittens and rabbits come from ["Shut down NY’s puppy mill pipeline," Opinion, April 3].

April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month. Help put an end to the pipeline by contacting your state representatives and asking them to support the Humane Pet Store Bill. Outside of New York City, Long Island has the highest concentration of puppy shops in New York State. If you or someone you know purchases a sick animal from a pet store, this legislation will protect consumers and drive the market toward humane sources for companion animals without affecting responsible breeders who sell directly to consumers.

The Senate passed this legislation last year, but it was not brought to a vote in the Assembly Agriculture Committee.

JoAnn Cave, Nesconset

Editor’s note: The writer is a senior humane policy volunteer leader for the Humane Society of the United States.

Commentators aren’t trying to fool us

The writer of "Think twice about what you see on TV" [Just Sayin’, April 10] wants us to believe his conspiracy theory that some doctors and reporters we see doing their commentary from home are fooling us. He is suggesting that the books on the shelves in their homes are wallpaper designed to look like cases full of books.

The reporters we see are highly educated people whose work depends on the written word. I’m confident virtually all are avid readers. Also, if you look closely, in many bookcases are books which they have written.

Yes, I do read the titles. I somehow doubt that they are having custom wallpaper made to fool us. As for the doctors and medical experts, intelligent people read . . . a lot. They also read for pleasure. They are experts because they have dedicated their lives to their profession to help people, not to fool people. These are not con men and women.

Why the writer would apparently try to disparage these people is something only he can answer, but he needs to stop trying to discredit them. We’ve had enough of conspiracy theories with no basis.

Robert K. Broder, Stony Brook

Kudos for poem about today’s world

I don’t recall reading any Newsday letter or story that touched me in the way that I felt when I read the piece by Andrew Grant [" ‘Generational Trauma,’ " Just Sayin’, April 10]. It brought tears to my eyes. So well written and, sadly, so true.

I encourage the writer to please keep expressing himself with his writing. He is part of the change that must be coming, the sooner the better.

Babette Eckstein, East Northport

Folks, it’s comparing apples and oranges

A reader said he is "overly alarmed and insulted" that President Joe Biden refers to American citizens and taxpayers as "folks" ["Folks, is that all Biden has to say?," Just Sayin’, April 3]. I will happily accept that term after a half a decade of the terms that his predecessor used to describe segments of Americans.

If "folks" makes the writer feel old, then he should think about how the terms used by the loser of the last presidential election made other citizens feel.

Steve Boyce, Dix Hills