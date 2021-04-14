Responses to Zeldin's run for governor

It’s a proud day for New Yorkers because Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), noted toady of former President Donald Trump, a Jan. 6 certification objector, and a supporter of the "big lie," has decided to run for governor ["Zeldin to run for governor," News, April 9].

Now we might have a real choice come Election Day.

Do we reelect Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who is accused of improper behavior toward his staff, or do we elect Zeldin, whose recent past actions, in my opinion, have shown him to be unfit to hold any public office?

To me, Zeldin would better serve New Yorkers from Guantanamo Bay than from Albany.

Michael J. Moonitz, Massapequa

The only good thing about Rep. Lee Zeldin running for governor is, in my view, that in 2023 he will no longer be my congressman.

I believe Zeldin would be a disaster as governor. All you need to know is that he is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and his dangerous lie that the election was stolen.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Zeldin even tried to prevent the certification of the election after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

As a Trump sycophant, in my opinion, he likely would work to limit New York voting rights, support big business over the working class, work to prevent all New Yorkers from having good and affordable health insurance, try to roll back regulations which protect the health and well-being of New Yorkers, work against efforts to curtail climate change and try to effect all the other measures Trump used to favor the rich and hurt ordinary Americans.

Do you really want as our governor someone who supported a man who brought us dangerously close to an autocracy and led a personality cult?

Adam Fisher, Port Jefferson Station

Rep. Lee Zeldin wants to be governor. A brief look at his credentials:

1. After the Jan. 6 insurrection, he voted against certifying the presidential election.

2. He voted against the COVID-19 relief package.

3. He does not support the infrastructure package.

What can we expect from him as governor? I think, like most Republican governors, he will try to erode our voting rights. I don’t think New York wants to go down that road.

Pauline Weissman, Lindenhurst

So Rep. Lee Zeldin is running for governor. He says he will bring a relentless fighting spirit that will save New York State. Is that the same spirit he brought to Congress as one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest sycophants? The same spirit that embraced the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from his idol Trump?

Apparently, state Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy doesn’t think those are big issues, but I assure you that the people of New York do. I predict Zeldin would lose by a landslide, and he’ll be out of Congress, as well. It would be a big win-win for the people of New York.

Rich Poggio, Miller Place

After three terms of our Democratic governor, a strong argument could be made that it is time for a change in New York State. History will judge this administration’s success. It is probably time to go in a new direction. As a Democrat, I am open to change.

But I would object to and abhor any semblance of "Trumpism" in the statehouse. I believe Rep. Lee Zeldin represents full-throated Trumpism. Zeldin voted in favor of the "big lie" that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection and the killing of a Capitol police officer.

He voted for tax cuts for the wealthy that minimized the state and local tax deduction for homeowners. He was against coverage for preexisting conditions, then in typical Trump fashion refuted himself.

Maybe it’s time for a change in Albany, but not with Trump robot Zeldin.

Michael Gelormino, Farmingville

Thank you for a good chuckle in the sub-headline of Rep. Lee Zeldin’s announcement of his run for New York governor: "GOP congressman vows he’ll bring NY back from the brink."

Zeldin, without any factual information, was one of the congressmen who voted to disavow the results of the 2020 election. In other words, Zeldin was one of the elected officials responsible for supporting former President Donald Trump’s "big lie." Zeldin, in my opinion, is not worthy of being governor of the State of New York.

Sandy Cohen, Hauppauge

There’s no question that New York State needs new leadership — leadership being the operative term. Surely, the Republican Party can put their support behind a more viable candidate than Rep. Lee Zeldin. He is a follower devoid of the qualities necessary to lead.

Julie Rossetti, Islip

Editor’s note: We did not receive any letters in support of Zeldin’s gubernatorial run.