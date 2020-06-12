Immigrants should have vaccinations, too

I hope our federal, state and local politicians will take a good, hard look at our immigration policies and existing laws, especially illegal immigration. No one should be allowed into this country without showing they have proper vaccinations. If we citizens are required to have vaccinations, it definitely should be required of people entering this country. Let’s hope this coronavirus teaches everyone, especially our politicians on both sides of the aisle, to learn something from it, and we don’t act foolishly again. It’s all about testing, testing, testing.

Bernard McGrath,

Holbrook

Concerns over planting along Ocean Parkway

As I take my weekly drive along Ocean Parkway to check on the progress of the bike path extension to Captree State Park, I’m impressed by the crew’s commitment to get the job done — even throughout the pandemic. What has me scratching my head, though, is the installation of what must be hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of state taxpayer dollars worth of plants and bushes being planted, just as the hot summer months approach us. Without regular irrigation, I wonder how many will survive the hottest days of the year? Wouldn’t it be smarter to plant in the fall to give them a fighting chance? I hope the state has a plan to keep 10 miles of young flora well-watered, otherwise I’ll be curious to see how many actually survive.

Mark Snider,

Massapequa

Showing no mercy for the hungry

Here we are, feeding the hungry through our food pantry three days a week. The cars line up at 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. begging for food for their families of five to seven members. No questions asked, we just keep giving it till the shelves run bare. People generously drop off food and gift cards to large box stores.

Yet, when our pastor and volunteers go to the stores to shop for basic needs — rice, sauce, beans, etc. — we are met with obstacles and comments such as, “You can’t take more than three bags of rice.” We are trying to feed the hungry who have no food and are met with hostility, not a welcoming attitude of appreciation, for trying to do what a church community should do during this pandemic. Sorry, something is very wrong here. Please help me understand.

Marge Baum,

Brentwood

Editor’s note: The writer is a pastoral associate at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church.