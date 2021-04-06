Stimulus package helps excluded workers, LI

Your editorial "Terrible time to raise taxes" [April 1] critiques state funding to support workers who have been excluded from economic relief the past year. Far from being "irresponsible spending," an excluded workers’ fund will provide a much-needed injection into Long Island’s economy.

It will give workers who have gone without jobs or paychecks during the past year the means to shop at their local grocery stores, afford clothes and school supplies, pay back rent, and finally schedule home and car repairs. That translates to more spending for our local economy — exactly when we need it most.

Other states’ experiences have shown that such spending also translates to better overall well-being for recipients. A recent study from California’s universal basic income program, for example, found that an additional $500 per month improved not just the immediate financial situation of recipients, but their job prospects and overall financial stability.

It’s sensible and fair to fund excluded workers, who have struggled this past year just as much if not more than the rest of us and contribute so much to the Long Island economy with their essential labor in construction, care work and many other industries. It’s simply the right thing to do.

Nadia Marin-Molina, New Hyde Park

Editor’s note: The writer is co-executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

Your editorial "Terrible time to raise taxes" was a well-reasoned, journalistic endeavor that dealt with facts, not ideological emotion. As you state, higher federal and state taxes are the last thing New York needs the state Senate to approve.

What we need is more "common sense" in dealing with the major issues of the day and, in my view, the backbone to stand up to the unreasonable demands of far-left advocacy groups. Taxes are important, but the issues of immigration, policing and saving our cities from unchecked radicalism, to me, is paramount.

I hope the editorial board will continue to push this moderate, more sensible approach on these issues.

Kenneth P. Lebeck, Plainview

Reporters should ride with police officers

Regarding Newsday’s case studies on police using bystander videos, I suggest Newsday reporters should instead ride along with some police officers and see what they endure daily before putting them under a microscope ["Civilian videos contradicted police accounts," News, March 28].

Using minutes — and sometimes seconds — of a video shows only a portion of an actual encounter. By riding with police, Newsday reporters would get a clearer picture of everything that actually takes place.

Police put their lives on the line daily and often are treated with disorderly conduct by citizens they are paid to protect. The abhorrent behavior that the police endure is all part of the job.

Unless a video shows the entirety of a police interaction or shows something egregious, I believe it shouldn’t be allowed to paint the entire picture.

Charles J. Brown, Levittown

Pay more attention to care for elderly

It is sad that it costs so much to get old ["Put spotlight on home care," Editorial, March 29]. Going into an assisted living or nursing home costs well beyond the means of most senior citizens. There never seems to be enough staff to care for the elderly in these facilities due to budget constraints.

Why does it have to be a punishment to get old? We need to pay more attention to the care provided for the elderly. We should not be cutting funding to care for them. We will all be there someday.

Barbara Dworkin, St. James

Residents shouldn’t pay a lot for water

Wow — a savings of $433 yearly (approximately $36 a month) is going to make a world of difference when a water bill rate is insane in the first place ["NY: Takeover benefit," News, March 29].

Why is water in that overtaxed district so costly? Are those savings the best that can be done when their water bills are in the thousands? It’s time to think outside the box, try different ideas, and have investigations.

I believe a public takeover will only net those small savings and quickly diminish in no time. I think the American dream of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness should include water that’s safe and affordable, without citizens going into arrears.

If New York American Water’s customers continue to be charged so much for one of life’s essential needs, I believe it’s only a matter of time before it gets to the rest of us. Next on the agenda: taxing the air we breathe (just kidding — I hope).

Anthony Tanzi, Mastic Beach