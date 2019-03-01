Letters: Deer debate stirs passion

Judge Sandra Feuerstein made the correct decision in the case of the deer at the federal William Floyd Estate in Mastic Beach [“Judge OKs deer cull,” News, Feb. 27]. Many deer would starve because trees are bare in the winter, and deer primarily eat leaves. Starvation would be a slow death instead of a quick one. Deer have become pests because there are no top carnivores to control their numbers, so people are their only predator.

Yes, it would be better to reintroduce bobcats, coyotes and wolves to control the deer population, but people nix the idea because they fear for pets and children.

People who object to this cull demonstrate an ignorance of wildlife management. So let’s get over Bambi and listen to the pros.

Dan Okrent,

Hempstead

What a shame that park authorities chose the violent path to balance nature [“Feds think local deer herds,” News, Feb. 24]! The Greek philosopher Pythagoras said, “For as long as men massacre animals, they will kill each other. Indeed, he who sows the seed of murder and pain cannot reap joy and love.”

Behavioral disorders in society, including anxiety, depression, addiction, road rage, etc., stem from accepting violence on animals as norms. A rise in the use of recreational and calming drugs is the outcome! Mood elevators that come with several harmful side effects are no match for preventive and therapeutic effects obtained by associating with animals in the wilderness.

We have encroached on territory of animals. We constrict their land and food supply. The imbalance is bound to bring out structural or health disasters. Park authorities and animal lovers should provide food to prevent starvation of the deer. Make Long Island a healthy place and not a bloody field!

Dr. Sharada Jayagopal,

East Williston

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired radiologist.

Culling the deer in Long Island’s state parks by just a few dozen is probably not enough. I have seen deer at Heckscher State Park. Many are underweight from starvation. It is amazing that people don’t see how cruel it is to let them wander in search of food.

John DiMarco,

Glen Head

As an avid bow hunter on Long Island for 32 years, I’m am appalled. New York hunters buy a state hunting license, archery permit and bonus tags — and then the state goes and brings in U.S.

Department of Agriculture hunters to thin local herds.

The cost of a hunting license and its trimmings go to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. It is supposed to work on behalf of residents, but always seems to find ways to undermine the local hunter.

This problem could be solved by having an organized bow hunt through a lottery system. That way, the hunter will be satisfied and can rationalize the cost of a license, and the deer population will be reduced. Hire outside hunters only if local bow hunters don’t reach a determined quota. At least, they were given a chance.

It seems to me that you always pay more in this state and get less for it.

Steve Barbato,

Ridge

Hats off to Bayard Cutting Arboretum for choosing to coexist with deer by the use of nonlethal management, including fencing around the garden area. Planting Fields Arboretum, on the other hand, allowed a deer to be shot dead recently. No matter how pretty the flowers are this spring, an oppression will forever loom over Planting Fields. I won’t visit there, or the other parks where our wildlife are killed.

Thank you Bayard Cutting for having the guts and respect to take a stand and choose life for our deer friends. I’ll visit your park from now on!

Patricia Amendolia,

Kings Park