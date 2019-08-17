TODAY'S PAPER
Letter: When will Bishop John Barres speak out for immigrants? 

Bishop John Barres of the Diocese of Rockville

By Newsday Readers
I found it curious that Bishop John Barres finds meaning in the 1969 “miracle” World Series win by the New York Mets [“He believes in miracles,” News, Aug. 11]. The bishop says “the memory of their ‘miracle’ reminds us that ‘amazing’ things are still possible in the seemingly diminished world of 2019.”

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, of which Barres is a member, has been very vocal in opposition to racism and xenophobia that motivated recent mass shootings, limits on asylum for migrants, and the separation of immigrant families. I wish Barres himself would find his own voice to speak up about the “diminished world” in his diocese caused by the Trump administration and arrests and deportations of immigrants who are here illegally.

Barres would make better use of his moral authority by condemning inhumane policies, and offering “inspiration and hope” to his terrified immigrant parishioners in 2019, rather than dwelling on a 1969 baseball victory.

Richard Koubek, Dix Hills

Editor’s note: The writer is an immigrant advocate for Long Island Jobs and Justice, an advocacy organization.

