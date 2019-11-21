I am disappointed in the Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. for suing Delaware North, the owner-operator of the successful Jake’s 58 casino in Islandia [“Jake’s owner: Toss OTB suit,” News, Nov. 11].

Thanks to the hard work of Delaware North, Jake’s 58 is a fun entertainment destination. I’m glad to have a nice place nearby in Suffolk to enjoy an evening at a casino without having to travel all the way to Queens.

Since it opened in 2017, Jake’s 58 has provided local jobs, revenue for local government and a path for Suffolk OTB to emerge from bankruptcy.

Delaware North has delivered on its promises, and the county should encourage its growth and success.

Why, after two years of gains, does Suffolk OTB want to take management of Jake’s 58 away from Delaware North? Suffolk OTB fell into bankruptcy. Would it happen again?

Neshet Kulla,

Islip Terrace

Doubts about Michael Bloomberg

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Columnist Froma Harrop, writing in support of Michael Bloomberg’s candidacy for president, correctly notes that Bloomberg won three elections [“Bloomberg’s billions don’t justify bias,” Opinion, Nov. 14]. She fails to note, however, that he ran in the third of those elections after challenging a term-limits law passed twice by voter referendum.

At a time when President Donald Trump has claimed that two years were stolen from him by the Mueller investigation, and suggested that supporters might demand that he stay beyond two terms, is it really the best idea for Democrats to nominate a man who in his arrogance showed complete disrespect for the will of the voters who approved term limits?

David Bart,

Fresh Meadows

I once thought Michael Bloomberg would be the perfect president.

He’s independently wealthy, a brilliant businessman and entrepreneur, gives to important charitable causes, and was a good mayor.

Well, that is, until he tried to stop us from buying sugary drinks of more than 16 ounces. I don’t drink soda, but that went too far for me.

Leslee Lewis,

Merrick

Lt. Col. Vindman deserves respect

To those who wish to discredit Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, please take a look at his chest. There is an Afghanistan ribbon, a Purple Heart ribbon, and a combat infantryman’s badge (among others) [“Army officer testifies on ‘improper’ call to Ukraine,” News, Nov. 20]. U.S. soldiers are the heroes responsible for the recent raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and are the people who keep us safe.

Richard Areskog,

Baldwin

Editor’s note: The writer is an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.

With millions of our soldiers and veterans buried in cemeteries throughout the United States and abroad, have Republicans forgot what these brave men and women fought and died for?

Attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a distinguished and decorated Army officer, by President Donald Trump and Republicans were a disgrace. We not only have a president I consider corrupt, we have a disgraced political party.

Richard T. DeVito,

Long Beach

Editor’s note: The writer served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1969.

Data legislation would be a boon for lawyers

A data privacy proposal under consideration by the State Legislature would cause more problems than it would solve [“Hearing on guarding data,” Spin Cycle, Nov. 18].

State Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) said he will sponsor a bill to require internet companies to better inform consumers about what personal information is being collected and how it is used.

However, the legislation would incentivize lawyers to bring lawsuits for profit rather than protecting the public. Lawyers would simply sue the biggest companies in search of the steepest payouts. I believe that the lawyers’ goal is not to improve data privacy, but to coerce fat settlements from businesses that may be inclined to settle to avoid costly litigation and bad press. The wealthiest defendants would be targeted with lawsuits, not the worst offenders.

Enforcement of data privacy should be limited to institutions with the public, not profits, in mind. Accountable government officials should be the ones responsible for investigating and punishing data violations. State lawmakers recently recognized this responsibility with the Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security Act, which properly entrusts the attorney general with enforcement.

Data privacy should be regulated thoughtfully and for the common good, not for the profit of enterprising lawyers.

Tom Stebbins,

Albany

Editor’s note: The writer is executive director of the Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York, an advocacy organization.