When I read “Zoning rules strangling the Island” [Opinion, Nov. 21], I wondered whether writer Michael Lewyn was, with all due respect, on drugs. He writes that Long Island is stagnating because it is not building enough housing. When was the last time he drove on the Long Island Expressway? Long Island needs more housing like our country needs more divisiveness in politics. We need to fix the strangling congestion on our roads before we build one more “mid-rise.”

Ralph LaNoce,

Lindenhurst

Dems shouldn’t criticize each other

As a senior citizen, I’d like to give some advice to you youngsters — yes, I’m talking to you, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden — who are vying for the Democratic nomination for president [“Dems focus on policies,” News, Nov. 22].

When discussing your plans, hopes and programs, especially during the debates, don’t bad-mouth and demean your fellow Democrats. Instead, you should compare your ideas, hopes and plans with that easily demeanable guy in the White House and his cohorts.

Richard Beckman,

Merrick

Don’t rob sports of colorful metaphors

A Newsday reader concerned about gun violence in schools wrote to object to the word “kill” to describe a point in high school volleyball [“Volleyball terminology is insensitive,” Letters, Nov. 19].

That person should never watch football, whose terms suggest the game is a metaphor for war.

Teams line up in formation, sometimes in the “shotgun.” Linemen play in the “trenches” to defend their “field general” quarterback who will throw “the bomb” or “shoot and run” in an “aerial attack.” Teams “blitz” to pin the offensive unit deep in its own territory.

Enough. But please, let’s not purge from our speech the figurative language that prevents us all from becoming literal dolts.

Bill Toumey,

Long Beach

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired high school English teacher.