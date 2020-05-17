Entering the next phase of the pandemic

I own a family-run hair salon in Nassau County. For nearly 29 years, we have served our community. I am also a member of the Professional Beauty Association and am on its advisory council to the board of directors. We have established, along with medical professionals trained in infectious diseases, guidelines for salons designed to ensure, as best as possible, the health and safety of stylists and clients upon reopening [“Cuomo: Caution in ‘reopening the valve,’” News, May 13]. Our license requires schooling in sanitation, disinfection and infection control. We take precautions for our clients’ health every day — and are prepared to increase our efforts.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has expressed that he wants businesses to have plans on how to reopen. We have done this. Salons are making adjustments to their physical spaces, their scheduling and how they do business. Salons have been closed for about two months with no income. Our rents are still due. Our insurance payments, loan payments and other fixed expenses continue to drain our nearly empty bank accounts. We need to be allowed to reopen — safely.

Antonio Vozzolo,

Jericho

What’s with those complaining that they can’t get manicures, haircuts, eat out, attend a movie, lie on the beach or play tennis? Don’t they realize this is a pandemic? Are they ignorant or selfish? We have more communication capabilities than our parents and grandparents, whose loved ones went to war. Many didn’t learn of their status until a telegram arrived stating, “missing in action.”

I praise physicians, nurses, social workers, technicians and clerks facing emotional turmoil. I praise grocery clerks, delivery people, all necessary to our survival. I praise pharmacists and their staffs. I praise police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other first responders coming to our aid, often meeting adversity. I praise restaurant owners working with minimal staff, service people who assure our electricity is maintained and the clergy who assist their flocks as never imagined. Finally, I praise our neighbors, for their heartful assistance.

Perhaps one day those complainers will realize they weren’t asked to hunker in a trench, climb into a tank, shoulder a rifle. They were asked to remain in the safety of their homes and make it safe for themselves, their families, for you and me.

Angela Salerno,

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Garden City

The writer of the letter “Some couples don’t deserve relief checks” [Opinion, May 4] cynically suggests that people who still work or are on a pension and don’t need the stimulus money will just “put it in the bank.” I’d like to think that as we all come together to fight this pandemic, many people will reach out to help those in need. We gave our check to my wife’s widowed sister, who has no savings and works two part-time jobs to make ends meet. And my sister donated $1,000 to a local food bank. I’m sure many other Long Islanders are doing the same thing.

Rob Anderson,

Islip Terrace

I commend Newsday for launching the Newsday Charities Long Island COVID-19 Relief Fund to help people in need because of this horrible coronavirus [“A letter from the publisher,” News, May 10]. I am sure many people will be very thankful.

With the problems surrounding the virus, one of the most severe will be the mental health toll that few are talking about, nor are we seeing added to the statistical charts. Closing businesses will not solve the problem. Receiving all the expert opinions from the medical establishment, along with the do-nothing politicians who are destroying the economy, we are witnessing the fall of our way of life. Our grandchildren will look back at this and ask us how we could have allowed our economic well-being to have been destroyed by so-called experts.

Don Otlin,

Franklin Square