NFL's minority push is out of bounds

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Marcus Millo

By Newsday Readers
The NFL is a business in which teams strive to win the Super Bowl. Owners try to hire the best coaches and players, and it’s a billion-dollar business. I understand giving more minorities chances to be head coaches, but if you find that one coach you like, the NFL now says put that coach on hold until you speak to someone (of color) you may not hire. The league has pondered teams moving up six draft spots if they hire a minority coach and 10 if they hire a minority general manager. Does this sound equitable? What would be said if black colleges had to hire white coaches or lose valuable scholarships? It would be deemed discriminatory, and the courts would likely become involved.

A better plan would bring us together. Fans support teams, not the color of the people who wear uniforms or walk the sidelines.

Larry Lombardo,

Lynbrook

