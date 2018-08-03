TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's watchdog function is critical

Newsday's "Public Space, Private Benefit" series explained how a wooded natural area at the end of Parkway Drive in Baldwin Harbor was bought with environmental bond money but is fenced off from public access. Photo Credit: Newsday / Raychel Brightman

As shown by investigative reports and news coverage, Newsday is doing a better job as a public watchdog than some government agencies and elected officials.

“Public Land, Private Benefit,” the July news report on Nassau County’s land acquisition spending tens of millions of dollars to enhance private property and provide profits for politically favored individuals, was shocking.

Equally brazen, the chairwoman of a commission charged with assessment review had five grievance revisions resulting in huge tax savings on her own property [“Assessment chief gets tax cuts,” News, July 30]. Outrageous!

The beat goes on. It should not be just our local newspaper monitoring officials. Where are the leaders of government and politics? Do they let the press uncover problems, then react? Time for the authorities to do their jobs.

Bob Becher, Bayport

