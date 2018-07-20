TODAY'S PAPER
No way to celebrate meaning of the Fourth

Joey Chestnut, center, celebrates after winning the men's division of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest. Photo Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer

I was disappointed to read the bland and impassive reporting of the revolting Coney Island hot dog-eating contest [“Weiner and still champ,” News, July 5]. What a repulsive way to mark our nation’s birthday, and what a gross message to send to the world about America.

This isn’t a sport or entertainment. Events glorifying gluttony are inherently disgusting.

The Food Aid Foundation, a nonprofit organization, says 795 million people worldwide do not have enough food to lead a healthy active life. That’s about 1 in 9 people on Earth. Until that number drops to zero, we should dispense with “competitive eating” contests.

Steve Vitoff, Huntington

