I was disappointed to read the bland and impassive reporting of the revolting Coney Island hot dog-eating contest [“Weiner and still champ,” News, July 5]. What a repulsive way to mark our nation’s birthday, and what a gross message to send to the world about America.

This isn’t a sport or entertainment. Events glorifying gluttony are inherently disgusting.

The Food Aid Foundation, a nonprofit organization, says 795 million people worldwide do not have enough food to lead a healthy active life. That’s about 1 in 9 people on Earth. Until that number drops to zero, we should dispense with “competitive eating” contests.

Steve Vitoff, Huntington